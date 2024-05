© Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Turkey's new State of War and Mobilisation Regulation, published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette, makes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the only decision maker when it comes to declaring national mobilisation in cases of wars and rebellions.the new regulation says.The right to declare national mobilisationThe regulation explains that a national mobilisation will become effective with its publication and will be presented for the approval of parliament the same day.the new regulation wrote.Gulen and his network are accused of masterminding the coup attempt in 2016. Gulen has denied any connection.The new regulation is a continuum of adjustments of state regulations to fit the executive presidential system which was accepted in 2017 under a controversial referendum, held when the country was ruled by a state of emergency.The new system gives supreme powers to the President without strong check and balances, minimising the role of parliament.