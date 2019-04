Caroline Farrow is a columnist for the UK Catholic Press, her husband, Robin, a Priest in the parish of their local community in the United Kingdom. Together they have 5 children, the youngest 4, the oldest 15.While on the exterior they might present as a beautiful, quiet family living their lives in quaint English parish, they have recently been the target of a seemingly limitless campaign of harassment.In mid-March 2019, Farrow was investigated by the Surrey police at the behest of Susie Green, the founder of Mermaids Gender, a trans activist organization. Green reported tweets in which Farrow used male pronouns to address her MTF daughter, believing them to be a violation of the UK's Malicious Communications Act.Green also noted a tweet from October of 2018 in which Farrow accused Green of facilitating the 'castration' of her underage trans daughter. This was related to claims that Green brought her trans daughter, then 16 years old, to Thailand to receive a sex-change as she was not of the legal age to do so in the UK. This was confirmed by Green herself in a 2012 BBC 3 Documentary . Green eventually dropped the complaint into Farrow, claiming she did not want to give Farrow a wider platform to spread "misinformation."Since, Farrow and her family has been the target of rapidly escalating cyber-abuse.Farrow says her cyber-attackers found her exact personal details through multiple avenues, taking advantage of a mistake by her husband's parish who accidentally advertised his mobile number on the website. They found her email address through her PayPal, and even took effort to locate her children's schools. All of this information was published on a blog which has since been taken down and replaced with an equally disturbing website directing extreme abuse at Farrow and her family, along with two other individuals the manager responsible for the site takes issue with.It is worth noting that this site is a redirect from a previously-utilized blog at GJH.ORG.UK , which has replaced its contents with a note claiming a "collective" invested in the new domain, as if to suggest multiple people were now involved. This original blog belonged to a single man, and The Post Millennial was able to locate information on him. He is a father who had a dispute with the Family Court in the UK over the custody of his children. He was questioned by the police for his involvement in the cyber-abuse of the Farrow's, but no further action took place. Presently, he is a director for a Hammersmith-area women's wear company. His name, photo, and workplace details will not be published in this article.In addition to cyber-harassment, which has included placing Farrow's husband on gay hookup app Grindr and signing her children up for pornographic websites, the Farrows have been receiving Just Eat orders sent to their home at all hours. Just Eat has claimed they are attempting to help Farrow end the abusive deliveries, but so far nothing has been done, or is effective. The Post Millennial reached out to Just Eat for comment, who responded stating that the harassment against the Farrows was being taken very seriously. Just Eat's press office stated that the Farrow address has been passed on to all restaurants on their platform. They also said they would fully cooperate with a police investigation into the matter.Most interestingly, Farrow's publication of her ordeal has resulted in trans activists claiming she is fabricating her claims for attention. In a conversation with TPM journalists, Farrow has pointed out that she is being attacked by these trans activists for her reactions to the abuse.Stephanie Hayden, a trans woman most infamous for having a mother of two arrested in front of her children for calling Hayden a "man" on Twitter, claimed on April 7that they were arranging for a meeting to, presumably, stop Farrow from communicating the details of the harassment she is experiencing.Other trans women who appear to be suggesting Farrow signed herself up for hundreds of emails, put her husband on Grindr, and filed a child sex abuse complaint against him include Joss Prior, Theresa Davis, and Susan Larson.Although Davis was responding to the idea that Farrow had done this to herself, she has denied making this implication , stating "at no time did I imply that Ms Farrow had signed herself up for these emails, I merely offered my technical expertise as someone with 30 years IT experience."At one point, the account was followed by Dr. Adrian Harrop, a physician in the UK and outspoken trans activist. He was its sole follower.Ultimately, Caroline Farrow says "on a number of occasions over the past few years I have been obliged to go to the police when people have taken their Twitter beefs into real life." She has reported each incident of abuse to the police, who she says she feels are "disinterested in helping to protect and support me." Farrow continues that "they are even going so far as to blame me, thanks to my outspokenness on the transgender issue."As of April 7, Farrow says her report has been referred to the Occurrence Management Unit of the Surrey Police.This story is still unfolding and will be updated.