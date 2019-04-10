Society's Child
British woman's family relentlessly mobbed by activists for "misgendering"
The Post Millennial
Sun, 07 Apr 2019 14:08 UTC
While on the exterior they might present as a beautiful, quiet family living their lives in quaint English parish, they have recently been the target of a seemingly limitless campaign of harassment.
Why? Because Caroline Farrow misgendered someone.
In mid-March 2019, Farrow was investigated by the Surrey police at the behest of Susie Green, the founder of Mermaids Gender, a trans activist organization. Green reported tweets in which Farrow used male pronouns to address her MTF daughter, believing them to be a violation of the UK's Malicious Communications Act.
Green also noted a tweet from October of 2018 in which Farrow accused Green of facilitating the 'castration' of her underage trans daughter. This was related to claims that Green brought her trans daughter, then 16 years old, to Thailand to receive a sex-change as she was not of the legal age to do so in the UK. This was confirmed by Green herself in a 2012 BBC 3 Documentary. Green eventually dropped the complaint into Farrow, claiming she did not want to give Farrow a wider platform to spread "misinformation."
Since, Farrow and her family has been the target of rapidly escalating cyber-abuse.
Farrow says her cyber-attackers found her exact personal details through multiple avenues, taking advantage of a mistake by her husband's parish who accidentally advertised his mobile number on the website. They found her email address through her PayPal, and even took effort to locate her children's schools. All of this information was published on a blog which has since been taken down and replaced with an equally disturbing website directing extreme abuse at Farrow and her family, along with two other individuals the manager responsible for the site takes issue with.
It is worth noting that this site is a redirect from a previously-utilized blog at GJH.ORG.UK, which has replaced its contents with a note claiming a "collective" invested in the new domain, as if to suggest multiple people were now involved. This original blog belonged to a single man, and The Post Millennial was able to locate information on him. He is a father who had a dispute with the Family Court in the UK over the custody of his children. He was questioned by the police for his involvement in the cyber-abuse of the Farrow's, but no further action took place. Presently, he is a director for a Hammersmith-area women's wear company. His name, photo, and workplace details will not be published in this article.
The site, which calls itself "Tombstone Teeth" includes a collection of comments repeatedly calling Farrow a "c**t" and publishing Farrow's husband's mobile number, as well as the map address of the Parish where they live and work.
Most disturbingly, Farrow's husband, a Priest, was reported to the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) using an online form intended to anonymously tip of child sex abuse and domestic violence.
Most interestingly, Farrow's publication of her ordeal has resulted in trans activists claiming she is fabricating her claims for attention. In a conversation with TPM journalists, Farrow has pointed out that she is being attacked by these trans activists for her reactions to the abuse. "They are even going so far as to accuse me of trolling myself to whip up maximum sympathy" Caroline says, "The idea that I would create a false report of sexual abuse about my husband or set up accounts with providers of adult goods in the names of my children makes me sick to my core."
Stephanie Hayden, a trans woman most infamous for having a mother of two arrested in front of her children for calling Hayden a "man" on Twitter, claimed on April 7th that they were arranging for a meeting to, presumably, stop Farrow from communicating the details of the harassment she is experiencing.
making this implication, stating "at no time did I imply that Ms Farrow had signed herself up for these emails, I merely offered my technical expertise as someone with 30 years IT experience."
In addition to the overt, named Twitter abuse, an anonymous account popped up this week featuring almost exclusively an amateur rap music video in which a puppet calls Farrow a "whore" and sings "I hope you get raped by the gays that you hate."
As of April 7th, Farrow says her report has been referred to the Occurrence Management Unit of the Surrey Police.
This story is still unfolding and will be updated.