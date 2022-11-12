One of those futures will take us toward a centralized form of government. It's more or less like a hive. A certain cohort of elites are going to be in charge and everybody else is going to be... They'll be the overclass and everybody else will be a kind of underclass, which serves them and does pretty much what they're told

If we want to distribute responsibility, then the first thing that we need is a sound understanding of human nature and the nature of reality, and this is what I propose to bring to bear on the problem.