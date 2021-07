"To censor and silence scientists under such circumstances can lead to many unnecessary deaths," says previously censored Harvard Med professor Martin Kulldorff.A scientist who credits himself as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, and has warned that they carry risks downplayed in the COVID-19 pandemic, said this week that"The historic record of what I have done, stated, figured out (and when) etc. over time is a key part of establishing my credibility and track record as a professional," Robert Malone tweeted Wednesday. "And that has been erased completely and arbitrarily without warning or explanation."Malone announced his removal several hours after sharing his LinkedIn post on Health Canada's response to concerns raised by him and others about the "spike protein" on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.He appears to be referring to the regulator's new heart-inflammation warnings , directed toward younger male adults and adolescents, on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines."This is certainly a big step forward in my opinion — particularly in contrast to the communication (or lack thereof) and denial from the US and other governments," according to an incomplete archived version of his LinkedIn post. "At least we are now discussing the merits and limitations of the scientific data."Kulldorff told Just the News that LinkedIn's action against Malone was "disturbing" but didn't answer how it would affect his own use of the professional social network. Malone is retweeting followers sharing screenshots of their LinkedIn account cancelations.Microsoft-owned LinkedIn did not respond to a request from Just the News to explain why it took down Malone's personal account and whether his business account is locked and, if so, on what basis. It previously declined to explain why it removed a post about Hunter Biden's laptop by a former Department of Homeland Security official.Malone does not appear to have an English-language page on the user-maintained online encyclopedia, but only a German-language page, another user pointed out. (He offered to hire "someone skilled and experienced in posting biographies on Wiki" two weeks ago .)The discussion section of the German page says it was created in light of reporting on "possible Nobel Prize candidates arising from the RNA vaccines" and claims Malone is "currently raising the mood against the Covid19 mRNA vaccines and for ivermectin on Twitter."A YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Just the News it demonetized Weinstein's channel and affiliated channels and suspended them from its partner program, for "repeatedly" violating its policies, though he can "appeal the decision or reapply once the underlying issues that led to suspension have been addressed."The site bans content that recommends "use of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine (HQN) for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19," or that claims these treatments are "effective" or "safe," unless it "includes audio or imagery refuting these claims or gives weight to the consensus from health and medical authorities that the claims are untrue."Weinstein has regularly promoted the "incredible story of Ivermectin," as it's termed on his June 9 podcast Two days before he disclosed the demonetization, Weinstein had accused Google and YouTube of "infantilizing a huge fraction of the population" by stamping out contrarian COVID discussions.