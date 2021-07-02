Society's Child
Big Tech cracks down on Robert Malone, mRNA vaccine pioneer who warns about their risks
Just the News
Wed, 30 Jun 2021 23:09 UTC
A scientist who credits himself as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, and has warned that they carry risks downplayed in the COVID-19 pandemic, said this week that LinkedIn "shut down" his personal account without explanation.
"The historic record of what I have done, stated, figured out (and when) etc. over time is a key part of establishing my credibility and track record as a professional," Robert Malone tweeted Wednesday. "And that has been erased completely and arbitrarily without warning or explanation."
He pays for the premium version of LinkedIn for the biotech and government consulting business he runs with his wife Jill, Malone said. That page remains live, but its last post, which highlighted his mRNA vaccine patents, is three weeks old.
"He was given no notice, no warnings" before removal Tuesday, Jill Malone wrote in an email to Just the News. "He has a 10-15 year old account - has never even had a warning. 6,000 followers."
Malone announced his removal several hours after sharing his LinkedIn post on Health Canada's response to concerns raised by him and others about the "spike protein" on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.
He appears to be referring to the regulator's new heart-inflammation warnings, directed toward younger male adults and adolescents, on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
"This is certainly a big step forward in my opinion — particularly in contrast to the communication (or lack thereof) and denial from the US and other governments," according to an incomplete archived version of his LinkedIn post. "At least we are now discussing the merits and limitations of the scientific data."
It's the latest allegation of Big Tech suppressing contrarian views on COVID from highly credentialed scientists, even as medical and legal experts call attention to reported risks of mRNA vaccines for younger people, including college students and active-duty military men.
Twitter locked Harvard Medical School epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff out of his account for a month in response to his stated skepticism of the protective power of masks. He took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts and has continued to do so after Twitter reinstated him.
Kulldorff told Just the News that LinkedIn's action against Malone was "disturbing" but didn't answer how it would affect his own use of the professional social network. Malone is retweeting followers sharing screenshots of their LinkedIn account cancelations.
"Open debate is especially important during a public health emergency when many important public health question[s] do not yet have a known answer," Kulldorff wrote in an email. "To censor and silence scientists under such circumstances can lead to many unnecessary deaths," which is why LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube should "restore all suspended accounts."
Microsoft-owned LinkedIn did not respond to a request from Just the News to explain why it took down Malone's personal account and whether his business account is locked and, if so, on what basis. It previously declined to explain why it removed a post about Hunter Biden's laptop by a former Department of Homeland Security official.
He's also retweeting followers who claim Malone's accomplishments are under attack by anonymous contributors to Wikipedia. His page was edited to remove "all traces of your involvement with mRNA in the late 80s," according to one user, and another said it has been locked against further edits.
His professional website goes into greatdetail on his claim to have invented mRNA vaccines, including a 17-page page essay written by Jill Malone. Having married Robert before he started his research as a graduate student, she witnessed "the events involved in how RNA vaccination was invented and developed" and then how credit was stripped from him.
Malone does not appear to have an English-language page on the user-maintained online encyclopedia, but only a German-language page, another user pointed out. (He offered to hire "someone skilled and experienced in posting biographies on Wiki" two weeks ago.)
The discussion section of the German page says it was created in light of reporting on "possible Nobel Prize candidates arising from the RNA vaccines" and claims Malone is "currently raising the mood against the Covid19 mRNA vaccines and for ivermectin on Twitter."
The LinkedIn removal was not Malone's first brush with Big Tech censorship. Earlier this week he got caught in YouTube's removal of an episode of the DarkHorse podcast, hosted by former Evergreen State College evolutionary biologists Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
Malone had warned that the spike protein used in COVID-19 mRNA vaccines was "very dangerous" and that he had alerted the Food and Drug Administration of this danger "months and months ago." He told Fox News following the podcast episode's removal that the CDC had yet to perform "risk-benefit analyses" of COVID-19 vaccines, and that the "benefits probably don't outweigh the risks" for young people.
YouTube also demonetized the two channels used by the DarkHorse podcast, which erased "more than half our family income," Weinstein said Monday.
A YouTube spokesperson confirmed to Just the News it demonetized Weinstein's channel and affiliated channels and suspended them from its partner program, for "repeatedly" violating its policies, though he can "appeal the decision or reapply once the underlying issues that led to suspension have been addressed."
Malone's discussion of spike proteins wasn't a target, according to YouTube. (The clip of that specific discussion remains live.) Jill Malone said YouTube had removed other podcasts her husband has appeared on, and "seems to be banning any content with him in it," but she emphasized they could have been targeted simply for criticizing the "party line" of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.
The site bans content that recommends "use of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine (HQN) for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19," or that claims these treatments are "effective" or "safe," unless it "includes audio or imagery refuting these claims or gives weight to the consensus from health and medical authorities that the claims are untrue."
Weinstein has regularly promoted the "incredible story of Ivermectin," as it's termed on his June 9 podcast.
Two days before he disclosed the demonetization, Weinstein had accused Google and YouTube of "infantilizing a huge fraction of the population" by stamping out contrarian COVID discussions. "We are only able to discuss the COVID situation if we adhere to certain predigested conclusions and we pretend they emerged from evidence, which they do not."
