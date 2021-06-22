© TrialSite News

At least 25,000 deaths from the vaccine. The OpenVAERS team think it is over 20,000 due to under reporting. But we looked at the CMS database and it appears VAERS is under-reporting by 5X. And the CDC excess unexplained deaths are 25,000 as well. It matches up. NOBODY will debate me. People resort to personal attacks because they can't attack the facts. But nobody who counts (e.g., over 10K Twitter followers) will debate me. I've tried everything. People are too afraid I'll win. If you have at least 10K Twitter followers and agree to a recorded live Zoom debate, just say so in the comments below. Biodistribution data shows massive accumulation in ovaries of the LNP (which instructs cells in ovaries to sprout toxic spike protein). Whoops. That was never supposed to be leaked out. We obtained it via FOIA request. The CDC never told you about that one, did they? Of course not! 82% miscarriage rate in first 20 weeks (10% is the normal rate). It is baffling that the CDC says the vaccine is safe for pregnant women when it is so clear that this is not the case. For example, one our family friends is a victim of this. She miscarried at 25 weeks and is having a D&C on 6/9/21. She had her first shot 7 weeks ago, and her second shot 4 weeks ago. The baby had severe bleeding of the brain and other disfigurements. Her gynecologist had never seen anything like that before in her life. They called in a specialist who said it was probably a genetic defect (because everyone buys into the narrative that the vaccine is safe it is always ruled out as a possible cause). No VAERS report. No CDC report. Yet the doctors I've talked to say that it is over 99% certain it was the vaccine. The family doesn't want an autopsy for fear that their daughter will find out it was the vaccine. This is a perfect example of how these horrible side effects just never get reported anywhere. 25X the possibility of myocarditis for teen boys (can lead to heart failure and death) Kids already have natural immunity (Science Magazine article), so there is no benefit to vaccination, only risk. Have you ever seen the risk / benefit analysis by the CDC?? Ask for it before you consent. No point vaccinating those who've had COVID-19: Findings of Cleveland Clinic study. No benefit, only risk. Doctors who attribute adverse events to the vaccine are punished (such as Dr. Hoffe). So under reporting is incentivized. The CDC refuses to say how many people have died and is "still investigating" heart damage in kids even though it is obvious why (free spike protein causing clotting and inflammation). A 25X increase when the only "new" thing is the vaccine isn't hard to figure out. Ask the CDC for their current top 5 hypotheses for the cause. It will be more than amusing to see what they say. If it isn't the vaccine, heads should roll. The CDC is deliberately misleading the American people. Check out the side effects page. Death, disability, excessive miscarriage rates, heart attacks, stroke, inability to walk, talk, or see, Bell's Palsy, persistent pain, Parkinson's like symptoms, re-activation of shingles, blood clots, etc. are all missing. >500X more deadly than the flu vaccine COVID vaccines have generated more adverse reports in the last 6 months than all 70 vaccines over the past 30 years combined. They missed that one. Defective virus design (s1 was never supposed to be free, inclusion of PEG was unnecessary and allows LNP to be widely distributed) Strong opposition to vaccination by extremely credible voices like Malone, Geert Vanden Bossche, others NIAID (Cliff Lane) is improperly manipulating the COVID Treatment Guidelines to make it appear these drugs do not work, thus giving the world the false impression that the vaccine, even if imperfect, is the only way out. Ivermectin and fluvoxamine have been confirmed in Phase 3 trials. Ivermectin has a very high quality systematic review, the highest possible level in Evidence Based Medicine. Repurposed drugs are safer and more effective than the current vaccines. In general, early treatment with an effective protocols reduce your risk of dying by more than 100X so instead of 600,000 deaths, we'd have fewer than 6,000 deaths. NOTE: The vaccine has already killed over 6,000 people and that's from the vaccine alone (and doesn't count any breakthrough deaths). Vaccines skipped proper toxicology studies in order to bring to market faster. We don't know what we don't know. The unpredictable and horrifying side effects of this vaccine on heathy kids, such as the 16 year old girl who was unable to speak and see just 48 hours after being vaccinated Debilitating side effects can happen at any time because vaccine victims are very similar to COVID long haulers (Dr. Bruce Patterson has discovered this) and we all know that long haul can start at any time (even when the disease is asymptomatic) and could be incurable. Because the vaccine is not perfectly safe, the government is required by law to warn people of the death and disability risks caused by the vaccine and to obtain informed consent. Always be sure to ask for the 50 most serious side effects and how often they happen. New research shows why we should not vaccinate kids

The destruction we are doing to our kid's hearts, brains and especially their ovaries. We are harming perfectly healthy young adults. For example, the miscarriage rates are alarming post vaccination: 82% spontaneous abortion rate before 20 weeks. Approximately 2% of people report severe / still annoying side effects based on the random sampling I've done. This number is extremely high but it totally explains why the "Vaccine Side Effects" groups in Facebook had over 200,000 members before Facebook deleted them. There are much better options where no healthy person has any added risk of death or disability (since they will not need to be treated at all). The government has been suppressing the fact that repurposed drugs work with virtually 100% success when given early with virtually zero side effects. So the better, safer alternative is considered "unproven" when Cliff Lane (head of the NIH COVID Guidelines who reports to Tony Fauci) knows without a doubt that it works.

It must be emphasized, that these people were not sick people, being treated for some devastating disease. These were previously healthy people, who were offered an experimental therapy, with unknown long-term side-effects, to protect them against a nillness that has the same mortality rate as the flu. Sadly, their lives have now been ruined. It is normally considered a fundamental principal of medical ethics, to discontinue a clinical trial if significant harm is demonstrated from the treatment under investigation. So my last question is this; Is it medically ethical to continue this vaccine rollout, in view of the severity of these life altering side-effects, after just the first shot? In Lytton, BC, we have an incidence of 1 in 225 of severe life altering side-effects, from this experimental gene modification therapy

Purpose of this document

Safe vs. unsafe

Questions they refuse to answer

Why hasn't Senator Peters requested the unredacted version of the Fauci emails from NIH? This would tell us immediately the true source of the virus. No investigation needed. What is Senator Peters afraid of? NIH has said he can request the documents and they will comply. Can you explain the missing 200,000 records in the VAERS system? Why are records being removed every week (they aren't dups)? Why haven't Fauci and Lane been fired? Fauci funded the research that went wrong and unleashed SARS-CoV-2. We even have the proof of the coverup after the fact. Lane has violated the precautionary principle and use all available evidence principles. Systematic reviews are the top of the Evidenced Based Medicine (EBM) pyramid and he doesn't even mention it in the ivermectin writeup. He's responsible for the unnecessary deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Shouldn't there be criminal charges here since it was willful and knowingly done? When are Fauci and Biden going to come clean and tell the world ivermectin really works? Cliff Lane knows it. Right now GAVI ( the vaccine alliance) is running ads all over the world with the false narrative that ivermectin doesn't work. That is not saving lives. WHO knows it works. They are not saying anything. This is another massive cover up and disinformation campaign. Here's an opportunity to set the record straight? I challenged the world to prove the NIH was right. No takers. If you can find an error in the BIRD systematic review, cite it now. Otherwise you MUST follow Evidence Based Medicine, which rates Systematic Reviews at the top of the evidence pyramid. What are we waiting for? We mandate masks without a single Randomized Controlled Trial (RCT), yet for ivermectin we are silent? Are you kidding me!?!? When are they going to finish the toxicology studies in NHPs that they skipped over in the first place? You can't do this stuff in rats, and you must use the real vaccine to do the tests. Please publish the results of the test and the biodistribution for us all to see, rather than hide this as "COMPANY CONFIDENTIAL." That is not in the public interest to have that data hidden. Had we seen this earlier, we could have prevented deaths. What does President Biden say to my friend's daughter who is so distraught about losing her baby (at 25 weeks) due to the vaccine? Why were pregnant women told to get vaccinated when we knew it was extremely unsafe since it has 8X higher risk of spontaneous abortion? The fetus was bloody and disfigured. The gynecologist had never seen anything like it. Never. But it was not reported to the CDC as vaccine related or entered into VAERS despite it being the most likely explanation since the toxic S1 subunit homes in on the area surrounding the ovaries. It seems all of these deaths are being covered up by being written off as "oh, that's really strange... never seen that before." We are told the vaccine is safe so nobody ever thinks the vaccine caused it. No autopsy. How can the CDC possibly call a vaccine that kills somewhere around 1 in 10,000 people as "perfectly safe" while the FDA insists that ivermectin which kills 1 in 1,000,000,000 as "dangerous and can cause serious harm." Are you kidding me?!?! How can the FDA make N-acetylcysteine (NAC) now available only by prescription yet the vaccine is available without a prescription? Can you compare the number of people killed each year by these two? Why aren't you disclosing the exact number of people who have been killed and disabled from these vaccines? Shouldn't that be part of informed consent? Should a proper "informed consent" document include all of the key issues raised in this document? If not, what vaccine-related issues mentioned here should be excluded and why? When will the new informed consent with the incidence rate of each significant side effect be listed? My suggestion would be to include both the incidence rate and the severity of the symptom, e.g., stroke, myocardial infarction would be very serious. Why has the Biden administration stonewalled all of my attempts to talk to them about Fluvoxamine? Why will NOBODY debate the evidence for this drug publicly with me? Doesn't the American public deserve an honest discussion of this important and safe alternative to vaccination? How many other cheap, safe, effective drugs against COVID have been on 60 Minutes? Just fluvoxamine as far as I know. Will Francis Collins debate me? He'll lose. I have the truth and the data on my side and he has no viable explanation for if the drug doesn't work how we can achieve a 100% effect size even with 8 cross-over patients. How will he explain away a p-value of 1e-14 for the symptom data? It was an NIH funded researcher who did the trial. Surely, you must know that both fluvoxamine and ivermectin were confirmed in large clinical trials whose processes were validated by the WHO. The WHO was notified. Lane knows it. The Gates Foundation knows it. So why are you not letting people know there are viable alternatives to vaccination? Isn't that sandbagging? And why aren't any of these organizations speaking out against the shameful ads being run by GAVI to dissuade people from using ivermectin. You know these are wrong, but everyone is silent. If the NIH Guidelines are right on Ivermectin and Fluvoxamine, then why has NOBODY come forward to claim the $2M prize if they can defend the NIH Guidelines? There hasn't even been an attempt other than one guy from Belarus. Seriously?!!?! Is that the best you can do guys? Where is your Phase 3 DB-RCT showing that kids under 20 are better off been vaccinated with these vaccines? I must have missed that one. Where is your Phase 3 DB-RCT showing that if you've had COVID, you are better off getting these vaccines or not? I missed that one too. If there was no death or disability risk from the vaccine, I could see the argument. But that's just not reality? Where is your DB-RCT showing that a 12 year old girl that is vaccinated today will be able to have kids in 6 years from now? Where is your DB-RCT showing mask wearing makes a difference? The only RCT we have on mask wearing against COVID was done in Denmark and it showed mask wearing had a statistically insignificant difference. By your own rules of evidence, you shouldn't mandate this. By contrast, fluvoxamine has two published RCTs showing 100% effect size when given EARLY (lower effect size when you give it late as with the Phase 3 study). So Fluvoxamine is effective yet not mandated, yet masks are ineffective and mandated. How do you explain that? At 50mg BID x 14d, fluvoxamine is extremely safe with a very low side effect profile. Why isn't anyone else asking these obvious questions that any thinking person should be asking? Why are physicians who speak out against the narrative being punished? What happened to Dr. Hoffe? If it wasn't the vaccine that has killed over 5,000 people then what was it? Why can't we see the cases that have been analyzed so far? How many cases have been analyzed? Everyone knows the S1 subunit is toxic causing inflammation and damage to endothelial cells? Surely, this was well known at the FDA and CDC. Who brought it up and why were they ignored? Why hasn't Kristian G. Andersen been called to Congress to testify about the cover up and talk about all the redactions in the Fauci emails? This was the biggest pandemic in our history, and we are not calling any witnesses with inside information??? Boy, I don't get that at all. Would be awesome if the press interviewed Kristian to tell his story about the coverup since he's not talking to Chris Martenson at all after Chris did his takedown video. Why is the CDC taking so long to analyze the myocarditis and pericarditis deaths in teens? What is the current theory? How many kids have we killed so far? How many more kids must die before we stop this campaign? Or are we going to offer them candy and let them sign the informed consent? Why will no one from the CDC, FDA, NIH debate me on these issues listed in this section? Surely, they cannot be afraid of a Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur with just two degrees from MIT... in electrical engineering and computer science??? The NIH COVID Treatment Guidelines panel meetings are secret. How is THAT in the public interest? Shouldn't those meetings be public and allow presentations from experts on the drug in a public forum? Should the votes of the panel members be public so that they can be held accountable for their errors in judgment? Why is there no calculation of the downside of getting a wrong recommendation? For example if there is just a 10% chance that people think that ivermectin works, why wouldn't you recommend it since it will save more lives if it works? I would like to understand from each panel member what they believe the % likelihood that ivermectin is useful against COVID. Do these people ever talk to any frontline doctors who are using ivermectin now? So if I have 1,000 docs all with close to 100% success rate in keeping people out of the hospital, you'd call that anecdotal and toss the evidence? Come on guy, people are dying. Science is about making a hypothesis based on all the evidence, not cherry picking evidence you like. Look science up in the dictionary; there is nothing about how you must ignore data from frontline doctors who are actually treating real patients and saving lives.

The smoking gun that I think will bring down Biden and the Democrats (if the Republicans are smart)

These are experimental vaccines. Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) grants a waiver for informed consent, but it doesn't override key requirements related to human subject research. Therefore, the government must comply with federal statutes that cover ethical human subject research. There are three key requirements that must be met: 1. full and complete disclosure of risks, 2. test subjects have to comprehend the risks 3. and there is willing consent to participate.

Claim that the vaccine is "perfectly safe" (which would not be true, but doing so waives the consent requirement) Change the law (boy that would look really bad and the Republicans won't allow it) Rush it to be approved (boy that would compound the mistake and tank the Democrats)

It breaches the blood brain barrier. This is why people are sleepy for days after vaccination... their brains are f*cked up. There are so many neurological adverse events reported PET scans, which determine how cancer responds to treatment, can't used used on vaccinated patient for a couple of weeks because the lymph nodes all over the body are lighting up from the spike. The Harvard researchers measured in vaccinated patients.

Vaccine mandates are wrong

Summary of key points covered in this document

Vaccines are never supposed to kill people. The influenza vaccine doesn't kill anyone. Virtually zero (there are also very rare events where people do die, but they are < 1 in a million). People are much more likely to die just coincidentally with the vaccination not from the vaccination. For example, less than 1 person in the age group 30-39 dies per year according to VAERS. The COVID vaccines are unique in that healthy people who take the vaccine can end up dead or disabled at a rate that may be far greater than we have been led to believe. I will debate anyone on this publicly and they will lose. This vaccine is much more dangerous than any vaccine in our history. There are more reactions to this vaccine than all 70 vaccines in the last 30 years combined. We are essentially creating a nation of vaccine long-haulers. Some will be asymptomatic, some will have mild symptoms, some will have disabling symptoms, and some will die. The symptoms are all over the map. At a minimum, if the FDA doesn't halt vaccinations, they should require a BLACK BOX warning notifying people that the vaccine can kill you or cause permanent disability and the rates of both are unknown at this time. At least that way, people are going into this with their eyes wide open. The side effects of the vaccine can be both subtle and incredibly diverse because the vaccine can affect any part of your body, including your brain. One physician said, "What's so typical about the responses is the atypical nature of all the presentations." For example, my fingers have now started to shake uncontrollably 2 months after my second dose. This sort of neurological damage is impossible to show cause and effect. I never would have ascribed it to the vaccine because I was told the vaccine was safe. But if they had told me that the vaccine causes my body to make a toxin everywhere, including my brain, any new neurological symptom within 3 months after any shot is highly suspect. I cannot report it in V-SAFE since you can't make a proactive report. I will report in VAERS. Once you realize most people would never think to associate it with the vaccine because it happened 2 months later and the vaccine is supposed to be safe AND because most people don't know about VAERS AND because most people wouldn't bother to report it in VAERS since they would deem it too speculative, all this data is lost. V-SAFE never warned me that the symptoms can be subtle, diverse, and to report EVERYTHING that is NEW and ABNORMAL in VAERS. This is why the FDA and CDC isn't seeing a safety signal. Had I not written (or read) this article, I would have ascribed it to old age/bad luck. I now know better. We don't know how many people this vaccine has killed or disabled. There is no transparency of these numbers and no analysis of the people who have died or been disabled. Of course we know these vaccines cause massive mini blood clots, so nothing is surprising. If you have anything happen to you within 3 months of either dose that is new and affecting your daily life, please report it in VAERS. We are collecting information from doctors. One doctor, with 600 vaccinated patients, reported that 6 of them had serious adverse events (requiring a hospital visit or hospitalization); 1 of those patients may die soon. This is very troubling. We don't know if this is typical or not. Doctors are reporting adverse events in recently vaccinated patients that are off the charts. The range of conditions is unprecedented and doctors are baffled as to the cause and proper treatments. One 16 year old couldn't speak or see just 48 hours after getting the shot. We don't know how common this is, but even hearing a single event like this is extremely troubling. The press didn't report it; I saw it in an email. So there must be dozens or hundreds of cases just like these that we are "unaware" of because it isn't considered a vaccine-related event. The CDC admits that dozens of teenagers have been diagnosed with heart issues shortly after receiving the shot. Fear not! They are investigating, but they will not stop the vaccination program while they investigate. It's been 2 weeks and no word. Normally, vaccination injects or generates a harmless antigen in your shoulder to generate immunity. It stays in your shoulder. These vaccines are different. The mRNA vaccines deliver instructions to cells all over your body to make a pathogenic spike protein over the next 48 hours: inside your brain, heart, ovaries, etc. The spike proteins damage your blood vessel walls and cause clotting. The spikes can break free of the cell membrane and freely circulate causing even more damage. The spike proteins can last around 30 days. The damage that has been done in the 30 days can last a lifetime. This is the reason people have a wide range of side effects: inability to see, inability to speak, heart attacks, myocarditis, pericarditis, bell's palsy (half of your face doesn't move), numbness in various body part, re-activation of shingles, etc. Some events are such as the teenager who killed himself after getting the shot are very hard to ascribe. A large fraction of the spike protein ends up in the ovaries (see nice line graph later in this article... it will shock you). We don't know how the reproductive system of women will be impacted; we won't know that for another 4 months. Nobody needs the jab that bad. Why not wait and see what happens? Social media companies do not want anyone to discover the problems until it is too late. Facebook for example has removed multiple "Vaccine side effects" groups comprising hundreds of thousands of users. If there are really no side effects, then what are these groups talking about? The weather? We don't know because Facebook doesn't want us to know. Don't you love the transparency? Doctors are being told not to speak out or face the consequences. They are told not to associate deaths with the vaccine. Why is this needed if the vaccine is as safe as they led us to believe? We are not told about the alternatives including safer vaccines or refusing vaccination and if infected, treating with an early treatment protocol. Early treatment protocols with repurposed drugs are extremely safe and effective. If started within 48 hours of first symptoms, the hospitalization, fatality, and long-haul COVID rates are extremely low. In short, early treatment turns COVID into a mild cold. The NIH is deliberately sandbagging the approval of drugs used for early treatment and that sandbagging continues to the present. They know the drugs work, but they don't want anyone to know. The guy leading the vaccine effort (Fauci) is the same guy suppressing the approval of alternatives because Cliff Lane, head of the Guidelines Committee reports to Fauci. If the government really wants to reduce vaccine hesitancy, they should make the rate of death and disability public rather than hiding these numbers. They are hiding this information from everyone including doctors on the weekly CDC calls. I asked one of them recently, "How many people has the vaccine killed so far?" He said "about 100." There is no way just 100 people have died from this vaccine, I guarantee it. But it just shows you how they are hiding the true numbers. Tony Fauci and Cliff Lane should be removed from office. Their failure to deploy the Precautionary Principle of medicine and use all the available evidence has led to the needless loss of life of millions of people. The mainstream media and social networks have blindly followed the "authorities" and have contributed to the problem by enabling their false narratives and shutting out the voices of those who have legitimate challenges to these authorities. If you can prove the NIH got it right on ivermectin and fluvoxamine (they rated them NEUTRAL), there is a $2M reward waiting for you. Nobody has been able to do that because it is impossible. It is like proving that a baseball team with a 30-0 win loss record is a losing team. This is outrageous that Congress is so asleep at the wheel that they have not taken immediate action to direct the NIH to fix the Guidelines to minimize loss of life. Once you get vaccinated, you can never be unvaccinated. The damage may not be undoable and may only manifest itself years or decades later. It's a bit like starting a small fire inside all of your key organs and letting it burn for 30 days. If I knew what I know now, I would not have chosen vaccination with the current vaccines for myself or my family. I would have waited for one of the newer vaccines which are not expected to suffer from these safety issues (but let's see what happens). If I was at risk for COVID, I would prophylax with ivermectin. If I got COVID in the meantime, I would treat immediately with a 4 drug combo of fluvoxamine (50mg BIDx14d), ivermectin (12mg x 7d), simvastatin (....), and maraviroc (...) . This is what Dr. Bruce Patterson recommends to his patients and was developed from what has worked to cure long-haul COVID cases. If started within 48 hours of first symptoms, this protocol should be extremely effective because each drug targets a different mechanism of harm. If I already had COVID, I'd wait for the newer vaccines which confer broader immunity. Since I already have natural immunity in the meantime, there is no rush to vaccinate with a potentially unsafe vaccine. If you MUST get vaccinated now for some reason, take 50mg once a day of fluvoxamine starting 3 days before and continuing for 2 weeks. This will reduce inflammation and damage just like it does for COVID patients. These vaccines were rushed to market and they made a few bad design decisions. There is a way to re-formulate the current vaccines to significantly reduce the risk. If Pfizer or Moderna want to talk, you know where to find me. If the FDA expedites the fix, it could be fixed in as little as 60 days. I know of no reason they would not want to at least hear me out. Don't you find it a bit odd that the CDC is telling kids to get vaccinated without showing proof that they are better off with the defective vaccine vs. taking their chances with the virus? I commissioned some experts to find out which was better and they threw up their hands because there is no data available to make the calculation because all the vaccine data is so bad (VAERS reporting). Their best guess is it was a wash. If you factor in an early treatment protocol if you get sick, then it isn't a close call: just say no and if you get infected and then treat it early. And I challenge the CDC to show the actual numbers to prove I'm wrong (I'm happy to be wrong by the way... it does happen on occasion). Finally, not everyone will agree with me. I wouldn't have gone through the trouble to write all this if I didn't believe it was all true. I could be wrong. The FDA isn't seeing a safety signal. But the FDA isn't known for going out and talking to people in the real world and collecting data that way. They rely on official sources that can be grossly under-reporting the side effects in order not to scare anyone from taking the vaccine. I'm not making this up; there are lots of doctors that would vouch for what I'm saying. Check out Robert Malone's article, for example where he refers to this censorship of evidence as "alarming." Malone is the inventor of the mRNA vaccine! So I'm not worried that the FDA sees different data than I do. I'm in good company with Malone. Right now, the mechanisms of action point to putting your body at much greater risk than a natural COVID infection would cause. The natural COVID infection travels slowly through your body; the vaccine takes about 15 minutes to set fire to every part of your body at the same time (and the biggest fire is in your ovaries). This is why, when you do have a side effect from the vaccine, it can happen anywhere. You never see that with a natural infection. You get immunity either way. Some think natural immunity is broader and more durable, others disagree. But I think we are splitting hairs at this point. Lastly, let me address the elephant in the room. Some people have told me not to write this article. They believe that the upside of herd immunity and returning to normal outweighs the damage that is inflicted by the vaccine (which they believe is 100 deaths and no disabilities). I have several reasons for not agreeing: 1) the evidence on the table is all consistent with the hypothesis of a very destructive vaccine that has devastated a LOT of people, 2) they can fix the product quickly if they prioritize it, 3) if they kick Fauci and Lane out and replace them with reasonable people (in the mold of Michael J Ryan), we can get the drugs we need put on the NIH recommended list so if anyone does get COVID, it will be short lived and mild, and 4) this vaccine has the potential to wreak havoc on the reproductive system of our kids; if they can't even tell us how many people have died and been disabled from the vaccine so far, I have little faith in their ability to project 9 months or more in the future. We know the toxic S1 subunit accumulates in the ovaries (see chart below; search for "Still Unconvinced"). Prove to me this isn't a problem because it looks like it could well be a major train wreck to me. There is simply no way that after dozens of healthy kids have reported myocarditis and pericarditis (still unexplained by the CDC) that this vaccine could be anywhere close to safe. Nothing happens on a flu shot. This is off the charts and the dozens of kids affected is just the tip of the iceberg and this is just one of hundreds of symptoms caused by the vaccine. What the CDC observed in those kids is perfectly consistent with the narrative I outline here. In short, my explanation of what is happening here, and my assertion that the vaccine is causing harm to healthy people, matches reality. Their narrative ("it is perfectly safe") does not. So, sorry, I'm not buying it. And I'm hardly alone in this belief:

Start with this site, Canada Health Alliance and watch their excellent 20 minute video. Bravo to them for pointing all that information out. Then read the superb petition to the FDA to revoke the EUA for the vaccines filed by Children's Health Defense. Key excerpts in the next section. Listen to Dr. Bridle present the results of his FOIA request showing the vaccine instructs cells all over your body to create a toxin for 48 hours. My wife and I were the recipients of a National Caring Award. Evil people disseminating misleading information typically don't get such awards. There are lots of stories about my philanthropy. Recently I donated $1.5M to the Glaucoma Research Foundation, for example. Look at the entire history of my Twitter posts. It would be hard to find any misinformation in any post. If there is, I'm happy to delete it. So I'm not a spreader of misinformation. You can verify all of this with the inventor of mRNA, Robert Malone. He's horrified about what has happened here; the muzzling of doctors, the lack of proper testing, the refusal to halt the drug when legitimate safety concerns have been raised, and the lack of transparency. The comments to date (June 4, 2021) have all been positive. That doesn't happen when you spread misinformation. You are usually called out instantly. You can check me out with known, credible people like the Dean of the Emory School of Medicine Vikas Sukhatme, Peter McCullough, George Fareed and Brian Tyson, etc. But this isn't about me. This should be about the facts and I'm happy to debate anyone from NIH, CDC, FDA, Pfizer, Moderna, Merck, etc. to challenge me on any of this, but they will not show up at a fair debate. We can even host it live on CNN to make it more interesting. Similarly, what Dean of any US Medical School will debate me? None. Because they can't use facts to discredit me because I'm telling the truth. I challenge anyone from the CDC, FDA, NIH, or WHO to debate me live. Nobody will take the challenge because they will lose. Badly. The CDC won't be able to answer my simple questions. TrialSiteNews verified this independently because they did the debate "ask." The NIH turned them down instantly with no reason. The WHO didn't even respond. What are they so afraid of? Isn't this America where the free exchange of ideas is embraced? Or do we want America to be like China where there is a narrative from the government and everyone must follow the narrative without asking questions. It seems like we are moving to the latter. If Cliff Lane wants to debate me live, I will expose the corruption live and he will be unable to defend himself because there were a lot of people who also received the email I sent him. The Gates Foundation knows I'm not kidding about ivermectin and fluvoxamine working. They will not deny it. If they did, their credibility would be toast. The Fareed and Tyson protocol works and can be verified by hospitalization records independently. Early treatment works and the NIH just doesn't want you to know that so they make it out like the drugs do nothing by giving them a NEUTRAL rating which has cost countless lives to be lost unnecessarily. A lot of people told me never to talk to them again after I wrote this article. Virtually all of them are "academics" whose reputations are at stake. If they speak out against me, they will hurt their credibility in the future as sooner or later the truth will come out. This whole thing didn't exist until I was on a chance meeting with the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, a group of Canadian doctors who are appalled by what has happened to their profession. If you go on their website, you can get a two page summary of what Dr. Bryram Bridle presented at that meeting. If you register on that site, you will be sent Dr. Bridle's full 20 page report (lay version for parents in about a week from now); the longer version for scientists is being written now (estimated to be in another week). The CCCA members and Dr. Bridle will debate anyone in the world on the merits of what is presented in Byram's reports. After Dr. Bridle presented his results on a popular podcast, someone went to extraordinary lengths to try to discredit him through misinformation via a website and twitter handle. The perpetrator will not reveal his identity and refused my request to debate in an open forum. They like to hide in the shadows. If you want to challenge the doc, show yourself. They are not afraid to debate you, why are you so afraid to debate them? Mainstream media won't air this because it goes against their narrative that the vaccine is safe and you should get vaccinated. If they give this story any airtime, it will hurt their credibility for not checking out the facts before promoting the vaccine to the public. If they refuse to give this story airtime, they will be digging themselves even deeper into a hole by compounding their mistake and continuing to promote a false narrative. They should let people know that people can die and be disabled from this vaccine. It is nowhere near as safe as the influenza vaccine, which is given out to the same % of people in the US without any reports of death or disablement. I bet you've never heard of anyone dying or being disabled from the influenza vaccine. But ask around and I'm sure you'll find a lot of people close to you with vaccine horror stories either in your family or your friends. Early on in this pandemic it was me who was the truth teller saying we have to focus on using repurposed drugs as the fastest, cheapest, and safest way to turn COVID into a "mild cold." I was right. If you start treatment early enough (ideally within 24 hours of first symptoms or discover earlier via PCR) COVID becomes a very minor cold that ends in about 3 days. I was right then about the critical importance of repurposed drugs, but it took the NIH over a year to acknowledge that. I'm absolutely confident that I'm right again. And it's important that you believe me ASAP because while it is too late for me and many of you, the health of your kids is now at stake. I burned a lot of bridges by publishing this article. If I'm wrong nobody will believe me ever again. Why would I trash my credibility? The reason I can be so confident is simple: everything is 100% consistent with what I wrote here: the mechanisms of action are known, the toxicity of the spike protein and the free S1 subunit cannot be denied as it is in the published literature and measured in vaccinated people, the anecdotal stories from my friends, doctors, and others, the fact that other top people are speaking out, the fact that vaccine victims are damaged in a similar way as COVID long-haulers (Dr. Bruce Patterson and Dr. Ram Yogendra). I don't believe the people running the CDC or FDA are evil. I think they are absolutely fine people who are simply relying on broken systems for safety signals. The FDA knows it cut corners in approving the drug for EUA without the appropriate toxicology studies. They knew about the biodistribution data. But they just believed the spike protein and the S1 subunit were "harmless" and they never expected that the S1 subunit would break off and become freely circulating. And even today, they think there is no problem because their systems aren't detecting a problem. They should be spending a lot more time talking to doctors with lots of patients. If they reached out, they'd be horrified by the stories just like I was. They should talk to my carpet cleaner, Tim Damroth and his wife both of whom were disabled from the vaccine. If the vaccine only disables 1 in a million, then I just saw an event that could never happen. Reality eventually wins over the "narrative."

Some anecdotes for you:

xxxxx Hospital in xxx where I work, has 2 cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome currently admitted. Both developed within 2-3 days of first vaccine, one in a 40yr old, the other in a 50yr old.

We had a 64 year old female smoker die of a massive PE 5-6 days after vaccine. I know for a fact this was not reported as a possible vaccine event, even though I told the physicians I think they should report it.

We have had at least 2 DVT's within a short time after vaccine.

A girl in her 20's with a clotting disorder permanently on Fragmin because of previous PE had another PE after vaccine, but had also been non-compliant with Firagmn for 48 hours, so unclear.

I had a lady admitted to me with "sepsis" when I was on the hospitalist service, 16 hours after vaccine. Workup negative for any other cause.

I have personally seen three cases of "COVID arm". Not until the third did I figure out this is not cellulitis and doesn't need antibiotic treatment.

I am hearing issues from further afield.



This is such a tough issue to sort out statistically because, with the majority of the public being vaccinated, most of these issues are probably unrelated to the vaccine and statistically predictable without it. But having filled out the adverse event form, it is obviously a massive barrier to reporting - 5 pages of blanks and checkboxes. I know at least 2 docs who said "F — it" once they saw the form.



Email from a doctor who requested his name be withheld for fear of retribution

Introduction

The views in this article are not shared by most mainstream scientists who insist that the current vaccine is the best choice for everyone. The arguments are very polarizing: each side insists they are right and the other side is completely irresponsible and unethical. As proof of #2: I firmly believe that the mainstream scientists have got it completely wrong and clinicians with over 500 patients have it right. I'm just an engineer with a couple of degrees from MIT and not qualified to give any medical advice. I never went to medical school. You should always consult with your doctor on medical decisions. This document is solely to educate you on issues to discuss with your physician and to help you understand your options. There is absolutely no question that vaccination with the current vaccines has a risk of adverse effects. They are much riskier than traditional vaccines. For example for age range 30-39, there have been just 7 deaths in the past 10 years (2010 to 2019) reported in VAERS for the influenza vaccine compared to 68 deaths from the COVID vaccines in 2021 alone (ending in May 2021). Watch this video which explains the process I used to get the 100X. This suggests the death rate is more than 100 times greater for this vaccine compared to the influenza vaccine (the influenza vaccine doesn't kill anyone statistically; these are just background deaths since people die all the time). This means this vaccine is not safe; it is killing people. Based on what I know today about the serious adverse events (SAEs) and death rates, choosing not to vaccinate (and if you then later get COVID, treating it early) is the superior option. This is especially true for those under age 30; the risks of infection are lower and the early treatment protocols are more effective and proven. I have an ethical obligation to report that option to people because I believe it will save lives and avoid debilitating serious adverse events caused by the current vaccines many of which may be permanent. Over 4,200 COVID vaccine related deaths have been reported in the VAERS system. Nobody knows the exact number, but it is likely much higher since VAERS is a voluntary system and I know that doctors are being discouraged from reporting vaccine related deaths. Conversely, had the 600K people who had already died from COVID infections been treated early, the number of deaths to date could be reasonably estimated to be significantly less than that. For example 6,000 patients if not treated would produce at least 300 hospitalizations (since average age was 60). Early treatment with a proven protocol (such as that of Fareed and Tyson) has been shown to reduce that to 1 hospitalization with the same cohort. These are actual numbers in real life in multiple independent practices. This is a 300x improvement. Therefore, a rough estimate is that only around 2,000 people would have died if we had told people to treat the virus early with an effective protocol and we had 100% compliance. If we add a prophylaxis protocol (such as with ivermectin), we reduce the deaths even more to around 400 dead. This means there is likely more than an order of magnitude difference between the options in favor of do not vaccinate. By using modern hospital treatments such as cyproheptadine, leronlimab, inhaled adenosine, and the ExThera Seraph 100, even if someone is hospitalized, we can reduce the chance of them dying by up to a factor of 4 or more, leading to <100 people dead in the US, all without the need for vaccination just by allowing doctors to use the best evidence-based treatments on the table. Had the CDC told people to treat the virus early with an appropriate protocol, we would have never had a pandemic since this would result in a fatality rate that is around two order of magnitude lower than the number of people killed by the flu in a typical year. Early treatment also avoids the huge amounts of vaccine SAEs many of which are debilitating. And it reduces the risk of damage to brain, heart, and reproductive tissues. We know that the vaccine is delivering spike protein to these areas; that is not longer debatable. I think the big mistake was keeping quiet about the value of early treatment and only talking about the vaccine as the only option. Front line doctors who are actively treating patients have a different view than the CDC. For example, a group of doctors I know have shifted from 100% pro vaccine to 100% against the current vaccines based on their own personal experiences (wide range of rare, inexplicable serious conditions). Highly respected physicians such as Peter McCullough who previously thought the vaccine was safe have now realized they made a mistake and are now publicly telling people not to vaccinate. A doctor I know has 1,200 total patients of which 700 are vaccinated patients. He has 15 patients with severe adverse reactions including heart attack, congestive heart failure, acute pancreatitis, with one "now near death." A serious event rate of 1 in 50 is totally unacceptable; it's almost as bad as the virus itself. It's likely less than that on average, for example, I know another frontline doctor who has 550 patients; 90% have been vaccinated and there were no significant lasting adverse events. Why aren't we getting the actual data from the authorities? I am having to resort to data collection myself directly from physicians to find out the serious event rates since this is not being disclosed. Really? We expect everyone to do this? The fact that there were Facebook "Vaccine side effect" groups with over 200,000 members before Facebook censored them is objective evidence supporting the clinicians. I believe the current vaccines can cause very debilitating side effects and could be fixed so that they are a lot safer than they are today (by removing the PEG, decreasing the dosing, pre- and post-medicating). I am PRO-VAX. I think vaccinations in general are fabulous. I have always gotten vaccinated in the past. I got the Moderna vaccine in March 2021. Both doses. The mRNA vaccines are fabulous in general. But NOT when the antigen is problematic and you include PEG so it gets broad distribution. That's the issue: the s1 subunit antigen combined with the PEG in the vaccine means that a pathogenic antigen (s1 subunit) is now being manufactured (for up to 48 hours before the mRNA falls apart) in all parts of my body including inside my brain and causing blood clots and inflammation for up to around 30 days until almost all of those cells either are dead or destroyed. For more detail as to the cause of the clotting and bleeding, listen to this excellent 10-minute interview of Byram Bridle. My issues are SOLEY with the SAFETY of the CURRENT vaccines as compared to the efficacy and safety of outpatient prophylaxis and treatment protocols. The number of significant adverse reactions is abnormally high and it isn't clear if these are reversible. The lack of transparency and censorship are both troubling. Knowing what I now know, I would not have made the same choice if given the option today. I would not allow my kids to be vaccinated with the current vaccines. The risk-benefit tradeoff doesn't justify it. I have insider knowledge of the safety and efficacy evidence of early treatments that few people have which gives me a unique perspective that few other people in the world have. I also have insider knowledge of why the establishment is improperly rejecting these treatments and pretending they don't work. I believe that early treatments are superior to the current vaccines in terms of minimizing death and disability. My sole objective in writing this is to minimize the number of people who end up dead and/or permanently disabled The CDC has not made a compelling case that vaccination is better. That's because they can't as you'll see in the next section (Children's Health Defense filing). If I previously had COVID, I would not get the vaccine due to the risk of adverse reactions risk.

Children's Heath Defense Petition to FDA to revoke EUA on COVID vaccines

FDA should immediately amend its existing guidance for the use of the chloroquinedrugs, ivermectin, and any other drugs demonstrated to be safe and effective against COVID, tocomport with current scientific evidence of safety and efficacy at currently used doses andimmediately issue notifications to all stakeholders of this change.

The FDA should issue guidance to all stakeholders in digital and written formats toaffirm that all citizens have the option to accept or refuse administration of investigational COVIDvaccines without adverse work, educational or other non-health related consequences, under 21U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(e)(1)(a)(ii)(III) 1 and the informed consent requirements of the NurembergCode.2 Pending revocation of COVID vaccine EUAs, FDA should issue guidance that allmarketing and promotion of COVID vaccines must refrain from labeling them "safe andeffective," as such statements violate 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3.

Finally, reflecting on the FDA's regulatory history is helpful: A proven associationbetween the 1976-1977 swine influenza vaccine and approximately 400 cases of Guillain-Barrésyndrome halted that particular national vaccination campaign. The reported deaths following that swine flu vaccination campaign, 30 out of 40-45 million vaccinees, were insignificant compared to the current reported death toll of 4,434 due to COVID vaccines. Today's death rate is more than 50 times higher than that which ended the swine flu vaccine campaign.

Regarding the halted swine flu vaccine program, the CDC's Emerging InfectiousDiseases Journal concluded, "In 1976, the federal government wisely opted to put protection ofthe public first." FDA should learn from this past experience and again put protection of thepublic first. It is imperative that the FDA swiftly take action to authorize alternative treatments

There are 74 million children in the United States. So far, 282 have died "involvingCovid." Two hundred eighty-two in 74 million is a rate of 0.00038%. While many children maynot have been exposed to COVID, CDC estimated that 22.2 million children aged 5-17 had hadCOVID and 127 had died, at the May 12, 2021 meeting of the Advisory Committee onImmunization Practices, or 0.00057%. Available evidence strongly suggests that the vaccine ismuch more dangerous to children than the disease. A recent opinion piece in the British Medical Journal noted that "the likelihood ofsevere outcomes or death associated with COVID-19 infection is very low for children,undermining the appropriateness of an emergency use authorization for child covid-19 vaccines."The authors also suggested child vaccinations could strategically harm vaccination efforts andincrease vaccine hesitancy.

Troubling stories

Under reported examples

Dr. Hoffe's reports were all removed.

Had an ivermectin consultation with 2 seniors who don't want the vaccine; their daughter a school principal took first dose of Pfizer; almost immediately suffered severe undiagnosable neurologic symptoms; numbness; been to ER x 3; saw neurologist; was questioned whether it's in her head; NO ONE CONSIDERED THE VACCINE AS THE CAUSE. I told the mother that her daughter's problem is likely spike protein disease and is real and must be reported. I sent her the forms to give to the family doctor; provided the correct fax number. I insisted these events MUST be reported. It has been 5 weeks and she is slowly improving. I warned that Public Health will tell her to take the second dose (which she will not).

...you get the idea... physicians pressured to not blame vaccine or just unaware of the range of symptoms or form too long, etc.

Why are the current COVID vaccines so dangerous

PEG enables the lipid nanoparticles to invade the entire body including crossing blood brain barrier. They don't just stay inside your shoulder. The mRNA fuses into cells and instructs them to produce the spike protein The spike protein is not benign as had been assumed. It will attach to the ACE2 receptor in platelets causing them to clump which leads to clotting. It will also attach to blood vessel walls (ACE2 receptors on endothelial cells) causing bleeding. All this damage in turn, creates inflammation which makes things even worse. The blood clots and bleeding cause all sorts of disorders (blindness, inability to speak, numbness, etc) depending on where they are. The biodistribution safety studies were not done with the actual vaccine (a big no-no). But they showed distribution all over the body, including brain, ovaries, adrenal glands, etc. This will be published in Byram Bridle's next summary. See Fig below. What's even worse is that the dangerous S1 subunit protein doesn't remain bound to the cell, but can break off and becomes freely circulating (aka free s1 subunit spike protein) as these Harvard researchers measured in vaccinated patients. This increases the damage potential significantly because if the original distribution (from the LNP) was limited in key organs, the free spike is able to reach many more areas. The analogy is delivering a small box of pathogen to the front door of each house in a neighborhood. When you open up the box, instead of the pathogen being expressed on the outside of the house, the pathogen breaks off and is now free to engulf the entire neighborhood (and surrounding neighborhoods) in pathogen (s1 subunit). This free S1 protein may be transferred via breast milk to infants which then can wreak the same havoc on the child's body. This is a hypothesis but it would not be surprising to have the spike protein in the breast milk of some lactating women if they were to be vaccinated. Proteins circulating in the blood usually get concentrated in breast milk. Notably, there have been some adverse events reported of infants experiencing bleeding in their gastrointestinal tracts after suckling from mothers who had received a COVID-19 vaccine. This hypothesis would explain it (and afaik is the most likely explanation; is there another?). Byram Bridle's full paper (not yet available) will go into this further. Incorporating the spike protein into an infant's immune system will teach the infant that the spike protein is "good" and should not be attacked in the future. This means that if infected in the future, the child may be unable to get rid of the virus, and would have a life-long susceptibility to the virus.

not removing the PEG from the formulation which would have localized the distribution to the injection site more assuming the spike protein and s1 subunit were benign (which means the distribution profile is not harmless) assuming the s1 subunit would remain bound to the cells where the mRNA was delivered. This is not the case as s1 is seen circulating in the blood. This is very problematic: it means that even if you fixed #1, you could still be in trouble since this will likely affect all vaccines. The S1 subunit appears to be the most toxic part of the virus. This explains the wide range of symptoms people have after receiving the vaccine.

But then I think maybe the most disturbing thing to me is they actually modified the code so that it doesn't produce a normal version of the spike protein. It produces a version that has a couple of prolines in it side by side at the critical place where this spike protein normally would fuse with the cell that it's infecting. So the spike protein binds to the ACE2 receptor once it's produced by the human cell, according to the vaccine instructions. But it's a modified version of the spike protein. It has these two prolines that make it very stiff so that it can't reshape. Normally it would bind to the ACE2 receptor and then it would reshape and go straight into the membrane like a spear. And because of this redesign, it can't do that so it sits there on the ACE2 receptor exposed.



And of course, this makes it much easier for the antibodies to be produced because I mean it can't hide its underbelly because it's been engineered to keep itself open.



Stephanie Seneff, private conversation June 2, 2021

yes, it is locked into a pre-fusion confirmation.



It has a transmembrane anchor added which is supposed to keep it in the membrane of the cell that expresses it after mRNA transfection.



But clearly there is a proteolytic cleavage step that is happening (no surprise) which is cutting it free from the transfected cells.



We know it is being clipped because of the HMS/Brigham paper measuring free spike in the blood of vaccinees.



All of this should have been sorted out before it went into humans.



Email from Robert Malone, inventor of mRNA vaccines

The PEG is linked to a short acyl chain, and is there to stabilize the formulation prior to injection.

The PEG disassociates from the lipoplex after injection

Yes the synthetic ionizable cationic lipids are a key part of the formulation. They are what drives (thermodynamically) the coating of the polynucleotide and the overall self-assembly process.

Both the PEG and the synthetic cationic lipids (that are added to the nanoparticles to makethem extremely immunogenic) can be removed. The delivery will not be as efficient, but naked RNA does work.

Is this true for other vaccines?

Why is the CDC ignoring all these warning signals?

Why early treatments are so safe

Why you should never get vaccinated if you are immune already

How the CDC has reacted in the past for safety concerns

Maybe there really is a conspiracy / cover up going on after all: Kristian Andersen, Jeremy Farrar of Wellcome

Maybe there really is a conspiracy after all: GAVI

Here is why we aren't using ivermectin instead of the vaccine

Q: "Another kind of hesitancy, I'm talking about treatment drugs, hesitancy about talking about ivermectin, trying ivermectin... like Dr. Alexander .. oncologist at Yale. Apparently a drug that does no harm. Not a big risk to try it. Has helped many people. Are we trying it? If not, why not?



A: "We are pursuing domestic research that we hope can lead to better vaccine availability in the future, perhaps not during this wave, but when we need boosters in coming years, or when there's another pandemic to have Canadian research available, and we have production of course



in Manitoba it's our leading industry, is drug manufacturing.



I just want to say Thanks to all concerned! ...



for the Rain. ....



Our Fire situation, though not completely addressed, has been significantly reduced in terms of it's danger.



as a consequence of this rain, and of course, when farmers make money we are all better off, and this is a billion dollar rain for our Ag community, so I want to thank the people in charge, for making that rain available.



Keep up the Great Work.



Thanks Everybody!



Have a safe long weekend!

Manipulating the ivermectin safety data to make it look toxic

You can get paid back if you are injured by the vaccine

Surveys say...

See? No deaths! Here's proof!

Ranking the options

Novavax, Covaxin, or Valneva vaccine when widely available if and only if the superior safety data is confirmed (no free spike in blood, distribution limited to arm, no excess SAEs) and I haven't had COVID Prophylaxis, then early treatment if infected while waiting for #1. Current vaccines using pre-treatment and post-treatment to address clotting, inflammation, endothelial cell damage but ONLY if I had to be vaccinated for purposes of business or travel or some other reason and #1 wasn't available. 50mg fluvoxamine starting 3 days before continuing for 3 weeks after should minimize the damage.

Lack of transparency as to the rate of serious adverse reactions (including death) associated with the current vaccines. Deliberate censorship of side effect reporting (such as Facebook removing multiple "Vaccine side effect" groups of hundreds of thousands of people). Troubling anecdotal reports from my friends and from doctors I know. Questions of vaccine safety have been raised publicly by respected scientists. A large respected group of physicians who had previously recommended vaccination (and is now 100% against vaccination). I can't name them for fear of retribution. One physician who regularly gives vaccines to his patients told me "in 29 years of practicing medicine, I've never seen anything like this." He is afraid to speak out publicly for fear of retribution. No transparency as to the risk/benefit ratio for kids of the vaccine vs. getting COVID (which would require disclosure of the serious side effect rate of the vaccine).

Should we vaccinate our kids?

Alternatives to vaccination

prophylaxis, early treatment if infected (and advanced hospital treatment in the rare event you are hospitalized) waiting for the Novavax, Valneva, or Covaxin vaccine, pre- and post- medicating with the current vaccine.

Timeline: How did we get here

May 9: I get unsolicited DM on twitter from a user who points out a tweet saying deaths from vaccines > deaths from COVID. I assure her that the vaccine is safe (because I trust what the government told me... silly me). She says "I have 3 relatives who died within a week after the vaccine. All over 60 but one was 100% fit, the two smokers did their own choice." I said "well that's statistically impossible unless you have a million relatives which i don't think you have. did any of them have COVID before getting the vaccine?? and HOW did they die? from what?" And she wrote "well they are dead, impossible or not." I wrote off the whole conversation as someone trying to scare me. May 19: My carpet cleaner mentions he had a heart attack after the vaccination and had to spend night in hospital. Wife is affected too: her hand shakes like Parkinsons. Tim has been in and out of hospital since then, can only work 2 days a week and is now $30,000 in debt for medical costs and lost wages. The pain is intense. If the vaccine is "perfectly safe," that's highly unlikely. Now thinking the May 9 DM might be legit. May 25: I write an article for TrialSiteNews describing that the vaccine may not be as safe as we are told. NOBODY is talking about the number dead or disabled. Nobody is even asking about the numbers. We are all brainwashed into thinking "the vaccine is safe." Nobody who supports vaccination is questioning the narrative. May 26: Attend CCCA talk of Byram Bridle who did FOIA request. He shows biodistribution graph. Holy moley. The spike protein is NOT localized to the shoulder like everyone thought. It spreads throughout the body especially the ovaries. There is a study just published from Harvard showing S1 becomes freely circulating. Whoa! That isn't supposed to happen either. May 28: Talk to Malone. He explains the PEG causes the biodistribution. Shouldn't be there. Neither should the free S1. HUGE problem. Can cause blood clots and inflammation anywhere including the brain. This explains the huge variation in symptoms reported from the virus. Houston... we have a problem. May 30: The entire scientific advisory board resigns because of my article. They don't like that I am not buying into the narrative that the vaccine is safe. They say I am risking lives by questioning the narrative and will cause vaccine hesitancy that will cost lives. I ask them for feedback on my analysis... where did I make a mistake? I never get any feedback on any mistakes. They tell me never to talk to them again. Nobody will tell me where I goofed. Frustrating. But the anecdotal data is alarming and the underlying mechanisms (especially the discovery of free S1 in the blood) are undeniable. This vaccine is unsafe. It explains why Tim and his wife were disabled and the high death rate in VAERS. There is suppression of information. Free thinkers like me are ostracized. I discover I am not alone. The CCCA group feel the same way. Byram Bridle does a great talk show interview. After the show, a listener writes him an email saying 48 hours after injection, her daughter-in-law cannot speak or see. WTF?!?! This is not normal! The more I hear, the more concerned I become. There is no transparency of the numbers. Nobody is realizing all these weird effects (that mostly happen within 30 days of each shot) are related to the vaccine. We never get warned to report any new weird things. This document gets longer and longer and I'm getting more and more convinced that our authorities have massively screwed up because we rushed these defective vaccines to market without the proper testing. Even after the Harvard paper shows free S1 in the blood, nobody is pulling the Andon Cord, likely because you have to know that S1 is pathogenic. Since it didn't show up in the Phase 3 trial, the academics write all this off as anecdotal evidence that should be ignored. But that is not science. Science looks at the real world data and tries to explain it with hypothesis. People try to convince me I'm wrong, that VAERS is up because people are reporting more. That doesn't fit the facts. Patients are never told about VAERS; they are supposed to report to V-SAFE. Doctors are clueless that all the weird effects are vaccine related. They are pressured not to report since reporting could cause vaccine hesitancy. Docs tell me that the range of different side-effects are "off the charts." One doc with 600 patients, 5 are in very bad shape and 1 is near death. Dr. Hoffe has 900 patients and 1 death. That shouldn't happen. There are docs with 500 patients and no problems though. So death rate may be 1 in 5,000 or so. I do a survey on Nextdoor. 1% death rate (reported by spouse) and 3% have severe side effects that are not resolving. Tim is still in a lot of pain. I let Members of Congress know and point them to this document. I suggest to them that we need to stop the vaccination until there is a vaccine without a free S1 subunit that can cross the blood brain barrier. Ideally, it is much more localized. Jun 7: Malone speaks at PatriotsForDelaware event. 300 Moms. They hear the full story. They are all pissed. Big time. Jun 8: Wife tells me that she just heard that X, a family friend, is having an abortion. She is 25 weeks pregnant and baby is so massively bloodied that the gynecologist is mortified; never seen ANYTHING like that in her life. I say, "was she vaccinated?" Yes, 4 and 7 weeks earlier. I call my doctor friends and ask what they think. Answer: 99.8% is vaccine, 0.2% it is a genetic defect. It will be reported as genetic defect. No autopsy is planned since will be too painful for the mother to know her decision cost the life of her baby. So it will keep happening. FDA and CDC don't see any safety signals so Joe Biden sets a 70% goal. Cliff Lane is successful in keeping repurposed drugs from view. Offer to debate any of the mainstream narrative docs on Clubhouse to try to change the narrative about the vaccines and/or repurposed drugs in front of their captive audiences. No one will take the bait. I'm banned from rooms. Offer to debate them but nobody accepts. One guy accepts my offer and we DM on Twitter. He asks for evidence. I give it to him in spades. I challenge him to come up with any evidence that is negative. He says, "I have to think about it." I try to convince top medical official in India government that ivermectin and fluvoxamine work. He says, "show me the evidence." I send him the evidence. He writes back "WHO and NIH don't recommend." I say that is the lowest level of evidence (expert opinion). Evidence based medicine means you decide based on the evidence with systematic reviews at the top. He writes back "We at present follow evidence based practices. Pl let us know WHO decision. Thanks and Best rgds" You can't make this stuff up. This is how they think. This is why people die in India. It's sad, but there is nothing I can do about the logic. But that's why the NIH Guidelines are key and why CLIFF LANE MUST GO. NOW. Others are aligned to the narrative. GAVI runs ads saying ivermectin is bad, YouTube prohibits ivermectin in video, Facebook will remove posts and vaccine side effect groups Fauci doesn't like (per disclosed email from Zuckerberg to Fauci), and wikipedia plays along by proclaiming ivermectin isn't proven and Pierre Kory is advocating "unproven treatments" despite the fact ivermectin has the highest level of evidence in the EBM pyramid: an objective systematic review. Wow. "While these gained traction in social media they violated the necessary norms of scientific practice, and the misinformation they contained created confusion among the public and policy makers." Are you kidding me? My $2M offer is open to anyone who believes that. Why is nobody showing up to enter?? Baffling! My favorite is Clubhouse. When I join a room, they won't let me talk for more than a few minutes and they won't debate me on a neutral platform where we can record it and put it on YouTube for all to see. What are they afraid of ? I have an open offer to debate on a recorded zoom call and no takers. They simply do not want to be exposed for promoting a false narrative. Why not let the listeners decide who they believe?

Questions to ask before taking the current COVID vaccines

How many people in the US have died within 30 days of receiving this vaccine? Why is this not disclosed? How many people worldwide have been permanently disabled within 30 days of receiving this vaccine? How many people worldwide have been hospitalized within 30 days of receiving this vaccine? How does the side effect/safety profile of these vaccines compare with the Novavax, Valneva, or Covaxin vaccines (death, severe reactions, brain clots, heart problems, etc)? I've heard of very severe side effects from this vaccine. I know many people who are disabled and the doctors cannot help them. So isn't it true that there are many severe side effects from this vaccine that can leave me disabled where the doctors have no idea on how to get me back to normal? If the s1 subunit that is generated all over my body after vaccination is so harmless, then how do you explain the wide range of bizarre neurological events reported AFTER people get the vaccine? What did the CDC determine was the cause of myocarditis in vaccinated teenagers? Shouldn't we stop until we can determine the cause? How many cases were there and why wasn't this disclosed? How does the death rate compare with the influenza vaccine? How does the rate of heart attacks compare with the influenza vaccine? How does the rate of myocarditis in teenagers compare with the influenza vaccine? How does the rate of brain clots compare with the influenza vaccine? How does the rate of disabling side effects compare with the influenza vaccine? If the vaccine is so safe, why did Facebook need to remove vaccine side effects groups totaling hundreds of thousands of members? What were they talking about? Why isn't the V-SAFE database publicly searchable? There is no transparency. What are you trying to hide? If I have a disabling side effect, are there proven treatments that can reliably resolve them? If I do have a vaccine side effect, is there a self-help Internet discussion group left that isn't being censored that I can join? Why weren't the proper toxicology studies ever done that would show the amount of spike protein made in each part of my body? Shouldn't these be done now in rhesus monkeys since they closely mimic the ACE2 binding affinities of humans? Why isn't there an analysis of the over 5,000 deaths available publicly? Why would I ever want to allow my children to get this vaccine? They have low risk of getting COVID, very low risk of dying if they do get COVID, and with modern early treatments, and modern hospitalized patient treatments, it seems almost certain that they would have a greater chance of dying from the vaccine than from COVID. Why are the drug companies who are collecting the significant adverse event data allowed to keep this information private? Shouldn't this be disclosed publicly? If this vaccine is as safe as we are told, there should be nothing to hide. We have never let pregnant women get injected with investigational biologically active substances, why would the CDC recommend the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women without many years of extensive safety testing? Since the dangerous spike protein circulates in the body for up to a month after mRNA vaccination, why would people be allowed to donate blood during those two weeks? Isn't the blood supply now contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 spike protein? What are blood banks doing to test for spike protein and assure safety of the blood supply? Why do mRNA COVID vaccines go to the ovaries and testes and then increase tenfold over the next 48 hours after injection? Is that safe? Is that related to reported menstrual irregularities in women? Why does the investigational program not have a Clinical Event Committee, Data Safety Monitoring Board, and Human Ethics Committee like other big clinical investigations?

A look at the numbers

What I object to

We are urging people with natural immunity to get vaccinated. This is wrong. This is an unnecessary medical procedure which is a violation of what physicians are taught. The reason doctors are recommending it is they don't know how robust natural immunity is, so they are erroring on the side of caution. That would be fine if these vaccines were as safe as the influenza vaccine, but they aren't. Hence the advice to everyone to get vaccinated is absolutely wrong. The side effect profile is much worse from these vaccines if you've already had COVID. So not only is this unnecessary (since natural immunity is showing to be both broad and robust), but it increases risk for no benefit. Patients are not giving informed consent. They are giving consent, without the informed. We are not informing them of the risks because if we did that, nobody would take the shot. For example, a top infectious disease doc I know sits on the weekly CDC briefings and I asked him, "how many people have died from the vaccine?" and he said "about 100." So we aren't informing the doctors since if they knew the numbers, they wouldn't recommend the vaccine. This is why the V-SAFE database is kept from public view. It is not hard to find doctors with >1,000 patients will tell you that this vaccine's side effects are off the charts, like my friend with 0 side effects over 29 years, now has 15 of 700 patients with significant adverse effects, 5 in the hospital, and 1 near death. Nobody knows this. Informed consent would include letting people know that there are other vaccines with significantly better safety profiles that should be available soon. Informed consent would include letting people know that there isn't a study showing a clear benefit if you've already been vaccinated, and significantly higher risks than for people without natural immunity. Vaccination should not be required for travel and school. We shouldn't force people to be vaccinated in order to do necessary activities when early treatments are extremely safe and effective. With early treatment, COVID infections can be less risky than getting the flu. We don't require flu shots. The NIH is a huge impediment here by refusing to put early treatment on their guidelines.

I am not alone; even the inventor of mRNA vaccine is mortified

What was most alarming to me was that my clinical primary practice physician colleague told me that each of these cases were reported as per the proper channels in Canada, and each was summarily determined to not be vaccine related by the authorities without significant investigation. Furthermore, he reported to me that any practicing physician in Canada who goes public with concerns about vaccine safety is subjected to a storm of derision from academic physicians and potential termination of employment (state-controlled socialized medicine) and loss of license to practice.

If I were forced to take these vaccines today

Baby aspirin 81mg to reduce clotting (do not use full strength; that is worse due to cox-2) 50mg of fluvoxamine once per day to reduce inflammation by activating Sigma-1 including in your brain (this is a lower dose than in trials since it is started before the vaccine) D3 65,000 IU twice weekly to reduce inflammation NAC 600mg twice a day, to reduce damage to endothelial cells, Ivermectin 6mg taken once a day

What the Biden administration, government officials at NIH, CDC, FDA, and members of Congress think of this article

What academics think of this article

Happy to promote if published in peer reviewed journal

Without large randomized double-blind controlled studies, you cannot make any of these assertions.

Your stories about your physician friend are just anecdotes and must be totally ignored (even though we cannot explain them). The plural of anecdote is anecdotes, not data.

There could be other causes for all these strange side effects (that I cannot think of at the moment but that doesn't mean that they don't exist). You haven't proved causality.

If you want your physician's anecdote to be believable, it must be published in a peer reviewed journal.

The New York Times is not a primary source. Just because they reported dozens of cases of myocarditis in teenagers shortly after vaccination doesn't mean it is true. You need an authoritative source for this, and the CDC didn't disclose the numbers. So you can't really say the numbers are high. The fact that Israel found the same high event rate is simply a coincidence, not proof.

Since the V-SAFE statistics are a closely guarded secret, you can't make any claims as to the rates of serious adverse events.

Without knowing the denominator on the VAERS data, it is impossible to make any conclusions. It could be people are just reporting more often than in previous years.

The VAERS data is unverified. You cannot prove any of those deaths were caused by the vaccine.

I find your arguments completely unconvincing and you should trust the authorities. You are jeopardizing lives. Please do not email me ever again.

I showed you my analysis. May I see yours?

May I see your proof that the spike protein and S1 subunit are harmless?

If our biodistribution data is wrong, are you saying Pfizer lied to the government?

How do you explain the excess deaths? The sky high rate of pericarditis and myocarditis for teenagers? The high disability rate?

How can telling the truth endanger people's lives? I am calling for transparency and informed consent. That is a good thing when I believe people are being unnecessarily harmed by being deceived into thinking this is a safe vaccine.

I'm happy to correct any inaccuracies if there is evidence showing I'm wrong.

Doctors are too busy with patients to assemble the data. They hope others will.

Experts like David Wiseman who discover flaws in studies cannot get his papers published. In general, if you go against the narrative, you are unlikely to get published since the peer reviewers are vested in preserving the narrative (note, this is fortunately not 100% effective, but consider Pierre Kory and Frontiers: the paper was rejected after passing peer review).

No academic who told me what I was doing was wrong could show me the vaccine is safe. Their proof was essentially that if it was unsafe, that the CDC would have stopped it. Clearly, the CDC isn't stopping it, but everyone knows that there are dozens of vaccine reported incidents with teenagers developing a heart condition that requires 6 months to recover from. And people know that there are 4,200 and likely more completely unexplained deaths. This is unprecedented in our history that a vaccine can kill that many people and we look the other way. Whatever happened to "do no harm"??

It is completely baffling that the death toll from ivermectin and fluvoxamine over the past 50 years is less than 5 people (as far as I know). Yet the NIH and WHO considers these drugs too unsafe to recommend despite overwhelming evidence (including an extremely well done Systematic Review on ivermectin (which is the highest level of evidence in Evidence Based Medicine) that these drugs work. The NIH even knows that both drugs were recently confirmed in a large high quality clinical trial done by a top university and superb researchers that they claimed they were waiting for. So how can drugs that collectively have killed < 5 people in 50 years be considered unsafe, yet a vaccine that has already killed at least 4,200 people in the US and at least 12,000 people in Europe be considered "safe and effective." Nobody has been able to explain that one and I'm still waiting. They justify it because "the vaccine is better than the virus." No it's not if you tell people to treat early with ivermectin and fluvoxamine or any one of a number of protocols that doctors have developed (such as from Peter McCullough, Fareed and Tyson, etc). Early treatment works but is being suppressed by the NIH and WHO. There is no reason for that suppression. That is what is costing lives, not my opposition to a dangerous vaccine.

This is a pandemic. The Precautionary Principle of medicine requires you to look at all the evidence in front of you now and decide which hypothesis fits the facts best as to why this vaccine is killing people so as to minimize the loss of life. Do you have a better explanation for everything here? The hypothesis I present fits the facts to a "t" and explains why people are being severely disabled or dead.

The reason you don't hear of the death and disability from this in the mainstream media is people are told not to talk about it and the press won't cover it. How can the press decide whether a given side effect or death was attributable to the vaccine. You can't prove any single case. So all are not reported. But what you can prove is that the adverse reactions from this vaccine are off the charts, but the mainstream media cannot report that because if they did, then it would be an admission that they helped mislead the public into taking an unsafe vaccine that has now killed at least 16,000 people if not more.

If this vaccine caused a single event like heart attacks, it would be easy to track. But the events are diffuse and random.... where your blood clot will happen is unpredictable. The computers that analyze events are looking for a statistically significant rise of a single event; they never really designed these early warning detection system for a vaccine that causes such a broad range of adverse events.

The longer the mainstream press looks the other way and insists nothing is wrong here, the more they will lose our trust.

Vaccines are supposed to be safe. You are not supposed to die from a vaccine. If you argue that death by vaccine is less than death from the virus, then disclose the fact that this vaccine can kill you, tell them the TRUTH about how effective early treatment is, show them the stats of Fareed and Tyson, and let them decide whether to risk their lives on a vaccine that kills and disables people vs. a treatment protocol (like Fareed and Tyson and others) that turns the virus into a minor inconvenience.

VAERS data: That's why I made this video which is really hard to dispute showing a 100X greater death rate in 30 year olds (who don't normally die). Also, where did you see the analysis of these death reports by the drug manufacturer showing they were unrelated to the vaccine? Excess deaths like this do not just happen by "accident" or "chance". So if it wasn't the drug, what was it?

If you don't believe me that this is 100X more deadly than the flu vaccine, do you have any proof of the opposite that the death rate for this vaccine is no different than for influenza? I'd LOVE to see that! If it exists, why isn't it being disclosed? Lots of hidden evidence here. I wonder why??? Hmmmm... If there are no SAEs, transparency reduces vaccine hesitancy.

If you disagree, please show me any fact that disproves what I wrote, e.g., here's proof that your doctor didn't say that. You are doing a disservice to the public by not telling me any mistakes. I'd love to be proven wrong here, but thus far, all the academics say "I'm not convinced" but they bring no proof of their own to the table, e.g., here is the actual death rate based on the analysis from the drug companies.

How an academic would argue for the vaccine

Is everyone so brainwashed that independent thinking is gone?

How did we get to this point where people are looking the other way and punishing truthtellers?

Fauci was funding the gain of function research in Wuhan. We don't know what the real purpose of that research was. But we do know there was a cover up when the virus escaped. Chris Martenson analyzes the evidence here. How can all the experts believe it was man-made and then a week later they write a paper saying it was natural origin? Why is Jeremy Farrar on these emails? Why was the stuff redacted improperly? What was in that redacted part? So basically there was an accident where the virus got out. That was unintentional accident, but now Tony has to cover up that it was his fault. Fauci then screws up by ignoring early treatment and putting all the chips on the vaccine. He doesn't invest anything in that area. When ivermectin and fluvoxamine are shown to work, they make sure to use the regular evidence based medicine criteria instead of the precautionary principle and use all available evidence. This keeps these solutions out of sight. Otherwise Fauci looks bad for spending all that money on a vaccine we never needed in the first place. They rush the vaccines to market. They leave in the PEG and they believe the spike protein and S1 subunit are harmless antigens. Everything looks good in the phase 3 trials since given to really healthy people who have never had the virus. Launch Adverse events are all over the place...not concentrated in one type of event. The safety signals never trigger so everything pats themselves on the back. Doctors don't associate all the weird side effects with the vaccine so they don't get reported Everyone legitimately doesn't know the vaccine is dangerous. Looks safe. So doctors who oppose the narrative are ostracized. So docs keep their heads down and "ignore" the events. The CDC's tracking systems never figure out the safety signals since it is so random and diffuse Outsiders like me discover that my carpet cleaner and his wife are both disabled by the vaccine. That cannot happen by chance with a safe vaccine, so I start looking into it. I attend a CCCA meeting where Dr. Byram Briddle presents the biodistribution data from Pfizer obtained under FOIA. Whoa! The vaccine is NOT confined to the shoulder. It goes everywhere and causes inflammation and blood clots. I call Robert Malone with this info. He tells me about PEG and how that short cut proper safety by not doing proper toxicology study and leaving in the PEG. I write this doc and notify the FDA they have a problem. FDA says no safety signals tripped so they will take no action. I publish the doc on TrialSiteNews and it goes viral. Nearly all positive comments. I ask people for mistakes. One guy says I shouldn't recommend aspirin (which is legit), so I changed it. TrialSiteNews reaches out for comments from NIH and WHO. WHO ignores them. NIH refuses to comment. CDC still can't figure out why anyone died or had myocarditis and pericarditis. I appear on a popular podcast and the viral story goes super-viral [ I predict this]

How NIH will respond to the issues raised in this article

VAERS shows at least a 100x higher death rate for this vaccine and maybe as high as 1,000x

Open VAERS

Under reporting

you were falsely told the vaccine is safe you were falsely told that any side effect is within 48 hours of vaccination

CDC's early warning system — NOT!

CDC has its traditional states reporting data base. It is a mess. Race ethnicity very incomplete. Some states submit negatives some only positives. The coding 5 is very sloppy. States have vaccination data bases but those are also in a very poorly developed state. The State of California and New York have the best State data systems but the they usually start with claims data and again, the claims were not used during the vaccinations. If some sort of secondary coding from the vaccinations cites into claims is taking place, I do not know. I do know that some clinical systems are trying to bill for their vaccinations in mass settings.



For the over 65 we have traditionally used CMS claims data, but because a lot of vaccination was done in mass vaccination settings billing was not routine. The status of the claims data is poorly understood. The purpose of setting up HHS Protect was to avoid the problem. CDC undermined HHS Protect by focusing on state reporting.



The best data is probably coming from Israel and other countries that actually have functional data systems.



Confidential source

Still unconvinced? Consider this

Vaccinated child: Possible damage to ovaries of your vaccinated child. Vaccinated pregnant mother: Miscarriage risk. Because free s1 subunit can transfer to an unborn fetus, it teaches the fetus that these toxic cells should not be attacked as foreign for the life of the child. Vaccinated new mother: transfer to newborn via mother's milk and teaches the newborn's immune system that these toxic cells should not be attacked.

In cases 2 and 3 above, the mother's antibodies also get transferred to the child and thus will clean up the mess pretty quickly. The problem with this is that the antibodies take at least 5 days to get up to speed so there is a time lag from when the mayhem starts to when the cavalry arrives to stop the bloodshed.

Why are they suppressing the early treatment drugs?

You need to react quickly. Be fast. Have no regrets. You MUST be the first mover".

"The virus will always get you if you do not move quickly."

IF YOU NEED TO BE RIGHT BEFORE YOU MOVE - YOU WILL NEVER WIN".

PERFECTION IS THE ENEMY OF THE GOOD WHEN IT COMES TO EMERGENCY RESPONSE MANAGEMENT.

SPEED TRUMPS PERFECTION."

"Everyone is afraid of making a mistake. Everyone is afraid of the consequence of error, BUT THE GREATEST ERROR IS NOT TO MOVE.

THE GREATEST ERROR IS TO BE PARALYSED BY THE FEAR OF FAILURE."

Medical or surgical masks



Seven studies took place in the community, and two studies in healthcare workers. Compared with wearing no mask, wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness (9 studies; 3507 people); and probably makes no difference in how many people have flu confirmed by a laboratory test (6 studies; 3005 people). Unwanted effects were rarely reported, but included discomfort.



N95/P2 respirators



Four studies were in healthcare workers, and one small study was in the community. Compared with wearing medical or surgical masks, wearing N95/P2 respirators probably makes little to no difference in how many people have confirmed flu (5 studies; 8407 people); and may make little to no difference in how many people catch a flu-like illness (5 studies; 8407 people) or respiratory illness (3 studies; 7799 people). Unwanted effects were not well reported; discomfort was mentioned.



Do physical measures such as hand-washing or wearing masks stop or slow down the spread of respiratory viruses? Nov 2020 Cochrane

Do you have a vaccine side effect?

A very troubling email sent to Dr. Bridle

Hi Dr. Bridle,



I heard your interview today.



My 16 year old healthy sister-in-law was in ER today. (Alberta)



She couldn't talk or read this morning.



Docs don't connect dots but I told mother-in-law to demand testing. They found markers to indicate clotting in blood. Further CT testing didn't reveal any they could see. Her neurological issues improved enough but she feels spacey. They sent her home blaming stress and perhaps her birth control. She had the Thing 48 hrs ago. Pfizer.



Any recommendations of or info you can send is helpful. She's not on any blood thinners but was on Accutane (does it thin blood? I know it has nasty side affects as well).



Best regards,



Kyle



Email sent to Dr. Byram Bridle on Saturday, May 29, 2021 1:02 AM after this interview

A personal note

Remembering the victims #covidvaccinevictims

The censorship

Thank you to those not afraid to challenge the narrative

Anthony Fauci

He funded the research that created the virus. He absolutely knows he was lying when he originally said it looks like it came from nature at the very beginning. He even recently lied to Congress, but was later forced to recant. Watch this video of Dr. Chris Martenson taking down Fauci. It is priceless. Chris mentions me at 47:30. There is absolutely no doubt where the coronavirus came from. Fauci funded the work in Wuhan that used a very unusual "furin cleavage site" to work. It was the "fingerprints" on the virus. What a coincidence that SARS-CoV-2 came from Wuhan at the site of the research lab and bearing the "furin cleavage site" fingerprint. Why Fauci is still in office is beyond belief. The people in the White House and Congress must all be blind. Not only does the alternate hypothesis not hold up, but we have the whole coverup happening after the outbreak, culminating with Kristian removing his tweets and blocking Chris Martenson because Chris is smart enough to put 2 and 2 together. Faui's emails reveal he knew it came from the lab, then met with others to cover it up. Why was Jeremy Farar involved in all those emails involving Fauci and the coverup? How did the narrative go from "we all agree it was man made" to "let's put out a paper it came from nature"? The damn fingerprints of the Wuhan Lab were all over the virus. I would love to debate this in an open forum with ANYONE who will take me on! He caused the NIH to suppress funding of early treatment research When others like me funded early treatments and proved it worked, he made sure the guidelines were neutral to negative (by directing Cliff Lane to keep early treatments as unapproved for as long as feasible even after they knew these drugs were confirmed in large credible Phase 3 trials) so nobody would use them leaving the only option: a vaccine He was cheerleader #1 of the most deadly vaccines in our history which although would save lives, has a huge cost in death and disability beyond anything we have ever seen; there are safer, more effective alternatives that people were not told about. He continues to ignore the overwhelming evidence for early treatments like ivermectin and fluvoxamine which have been clearly shown to have very little downside and superior efficacy, leaving people with only one alternative: the deadly vaccines.

Sadly, Fauci has been this way for decades. Covid is a repeat of his response to the AIDS epidemic, but now is on on a larger scale. His trash guidelines for Lyme disease have left patients disabled for decades. He should have been exposed long before this.



Twitter message

Cliff Lane

The FDA

there should be a black box warning for the vaccine that is immediately put on the label and in the informed consent that when used as directed, it can kill you. Due to the accumulation in the ovaries, the drug should be halted for all pre-menopausal women immediately until we can assess the safety of the drug. The drug should also be halted immediately for those under 20 since the COVID risk of this group is minimal, the drug has been shown to produce severe adverse reactions, and early treatments have been proven to work so there are viable safe alternatives (once Fauci is removed and the NIH can see more clearly).

Duract: This pain killer was effective in relieving pain, but it caused 4 deaths, 8 liver transplants, and 12 cases of severe liver damage in the year it was on the market. It was prescribed to 2.5M people and caused 4 deaths. Like the vaccines are today (due to early treatment protocols), it was a drug that no one needed. Troglitazone (Rezulin): Treatment with this antidiabetic and anti-inflammatory drug resulted in 90 cases of liver failure and at least 63 deaths. Over 500,000 people used the drug.

The NIH

The CDC

Congress

The WHO

Medical schools, Medical journals, Academia

The medical profession will just "say no" to this vaccine now and put a stop to this unnecessary mass slaughter The medical profession will have their reputations damaged irreparably for failing to recognize the evidence in plain sight

Employees of Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter

Content that recommends use of Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19

Claims that Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine are effective treatments for COVID-19

My email plea to YouTube to correct medical misinformation

From: Steve Kirsch

Sent: Tuesday, June 8, 2021 4:39 AM

To: Garth Graham <gaxxxxxxxx@google.com>

Subject: ***** URGENT**** PLEASE change YouTube policy to remove the ban on Ivermectin IMMEDIATELY

Importance: High



Hi Garth,



As you know, all medical scientists and doctors follow evidence based medicine guidelines and the Precautionary Principle of medicine.



At the very top of EBM pyramid are the systematic reviews.



I asked USC Professor Susanne Hempel who is an expert on evidence review (see https://keck.usc.edu/faculty-search/susanne-hempel/) to look at the ivermectin evidence.



She wrote back "I don't think you get anything better than the BIRD recommendation. The best evidence that is out there is the BIRD recommendation and the McMaster living review (Bartoszko et al.). One is positive, the other one finds an effect but is worried about the quality of evidence"



This means you have multiple SYSTEMATIC reviews showing a positive effect and the Precautionary Principle of medicine REQUIRES you to remove IVERMECTIN from your misinformation guidelines. The EARLIER after infection, the better the outcomes.



Therefore, UNLESS you can point to a SYSTEMATIC REVIEW of higher quality which concludes that ivermectin is harmful (which would be very surprising since IVM is about to be confirmed in a large phase 3 trials which the WHO has no objection to), then you must REMOVE the ban on ivermectin from YouTube IMMEDIATELY.



Evidence based medicine puts the WHO and NIH at the BOTTOM of the pyramid since those are considered to be "expert opinion."



Would you please confirm to me you WILL follow EVIDENCE-BASED practices consistent with the Precautionary Principle?



This is important. Lives are at stake here. Thousands of people are dying every day due to the misinformation that Google is spreading about Ivermectin by running ads from GAVI claiming ivermectin doesn't work (as shown in my article Should you get vaccinated? (search for "Maybe there really is a conspiracy after all: GAVI")



I ask that you change the YouTube COVID-19 Medical Misinformation policy to remove the ban on ivermectin.



And please immediately restore all the ivermectin videos that were removed and re-monetize the channels that were unfairly demonetized. I can supply you with a list if that would help.



Thank you so much for your kind and URGENT attention to this matter.



Lives are at stake here and it is even more urgent because the vaccines are unsafe. Not having a viable alternative being talked about on YouTube risks lives.



You can read more about the vaccines here: Should you get vaccinated? I think that it makes a compelling case that any video that claims that the vaccines are safe should be REMOVED from YouTube as medical misinformation.



In short, I am requesting that you: Remove the ban on ivermectin Immediately ban any video that claims that the current COVID vaccines are perfectly safe. These vaccines are the most dangerous in our history as the article points out. Tell Google corporate to STOP running the GAVI ads telling people ivermectin doesn't work. This is spreading medical misinformation It is important that we protect the public from medical misinformation ASAP. I have copied Dr. Malone on this email if you have any questions. Dr. Malone is the inventor of the mRNA vaccine. The article has all the details.



Thanks Garth. We are all so grateful for the role YouTube is playing in protecting the public from medical misinformation. If you have any questions on my article, please let me know. Nobody will debate me on it but I'm more than happy to do a recorded video debate on zoom with anyone of your choosing if that is needed to help you decide. But the reviews on my article are 100% positive and nobody has pointed out any factual erorrs as you can see in the 50 comments. It has been viewed well over 200,000 times.



-steve

The mainstream media

Howard Bauchner

My advice to Democrats

Early treatment with ivermectin and fluvoxamine and inhaled budesonide Prophylaxis with ivermectin, Fix the current vaccine (Robert can help if the drug companies reach out to him which they haven't; this can be done in ~2 months), Wait for the newer vaccines before resuming vaccinations.

My heroes

Robert Malone, Daniel O'Connor, Geert Vanden Bossche, Peter McCullough, Vikas Sukhatme, Vidula Sukhatme, Ed Mills, Bret Weinstein, Chris Martenson, Pierre Kory, Byram Bridle, Ira Bernstein, Janet Woodcock, Jean-Pierre Kiekens, Joe Ladapo, Jeff Skoll, the Flu Lab, Patrick Collison, Marc Benioff, Elon Musk, David Seftel, Elaine Lissner, Rockefeller Philanthropy Associates, Congressman Bill Foster, Angela Reiersen, Eric Lenze, Glenn Bunting, David Satterfield, Russ Stanton, Thomas Brunner, Hilary Grant Valdez, Jeffrey Glenn, Mary Beth Pfeiffer, Esther Landhuis, Stephanie Seneff, Tess Lawrie, Bonnie Mallard, Steven Pelech, Joseph Vinetz, Juan Chamie, Covid Analysis, Covid Crusher, Josh McLeod, Karen Levins, Mobeen Syed, Syed Haider, Miguel Antonatos, Drew Pinsky, Sabine Hazan, Ram Yogendra, Robert Likić, Sean Corrigan, Bruce Patterson, Amol Kothalkar, Florian Muller, Peter Meinke, George Fareed, Brian Tyson, Harvey Risch, the FLCCC team, the CCCA team, Jim Roskind, Victoria Yan, Mark Hadfield, Bert Vogelstein, Jovo Vogelstein, Milana Boukhman Trounce MD, John Ioannidis, Susanne Hempel, Jeffrey Klausner, Howard Hu, General Wes Clark, Ken Keller, Gary Dicovitsky, Susanne and Bill Losch. Malathi Srinivasan, Sulggi Lee, Nick Kuel, Eric Osgood, Arjun Bhagat, Peter Relan, Phillip Neustrom, Keletso Nyathi, Joe Giannotti, Flavio Abdenur, Eva Migdal, Alvaro Olavarria, FranceSoir, 60 Minutes, LA Times, The Wall Street Journal, Amy Stoddard, Farid Jalali, Philippe Rola, Tom Hodge, Steven Winston, Sucharit Bhakdi, Phil Harris, Nicholas Hoertel, Alban Gaultier, Jennifer Hibberd, Christy Risinger, ...

Permission to copy, distribute, promote

Conflict of interests

Feedback I've received

INCREDIBLE ARTICLE. THANK YOU!

Steve - this is an amazing article. Pitch perfect. Love the data. Sorry you got vaccinated, let's hope for the best, but I'm increasingly uncomfortable with it, especially for youngsters. My data says that it has about a 1/2500 chance of turning into myocarditis in youth, skewed toward males, obviously. That's completely unacceptable! And yet here we are, unable to really talk about that without being hard or soft censored."

— Dr. Chris Martenson

I'm not getting vaccinated. AVV / AAVV have well known risks of thrombocytopenia. the mRNA ones have understudied risks (LNP cytotoxicity, S1 pathogenicity) and the LNP delivery system does not target only cells with ACE2 receptors — any cell reached can be transfected. Moderna was going out of business until they hit the jackpot because they couldn't target and other cells hit led to severe direct and immune system effects. Plus, what was their involvement in WIV? Stinks

I talked to two friends. One person was already somewhat opposed to further vaccination mostly due to the nanoparticle issue (a conclusion he reached after having already gotten the pair of shots). He too had concerns about drugs crossing the brain-blood barrier, and also settling potentially in key organs (such as reproductive organs in younger folks that care a LOT more about such issues!). He is a brilliant technologist, and also reads more medical papers than ANYONE I know. He was already pretty miffed about the lack of transparency from the Gov't. He generally puts a lot of doctors to shame IMO via extensive research. He is also a good "spreader of information," often based on intense research, but he generally doesn't go broadly public (re: facebook etc.), as he has no interest in the bucking the cancel culture, and he doesn't like the privacy invasions brought on by social media. Another friend (probably a borderline genius, with a lot of medical knowledge as well) thought you made good points. He has a bunch of relatives that are ER doctors, and I bet he'll spread the information further.

My biggest regret

Summary

Follow me on Twitter at @stkirsch Tweet this article on Twitter and other networks Join Vaccine Victims group on Locals (it is free) so when Twitter bans me, we can still talk If you want to know how to treat COVID (acute, long haul, and vaccine syndrome), see Vaccine FAQ If you are looking for a doc to prescribe these drugs, see How to treat COVID