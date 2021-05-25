- Two Facebook Insiders have come forward with internal company documents detailing a plan to curb "vaccine hesitancy" (VH) on a global scale.
- The stated goal of this feature is to "drastically reduce user exposure" to VH comments. Another aim of the program is to force a "decrease in other engagement of VH comments including create, likes, reports [and] replies."
- It was such a shocking revelation, that it moved not just one -- but two whistleblowers to come forward to Project Veritas, so the public could be made aware of this plan to stifle free speech.
- One Facebook whistleblower said the company uses a tier system to determine how a comment should be censored or buried.
- Comments that include "shocking stories" describing potentially or actually true events, or facts that can raise safety concerns" -- are demoted.
- "True events or facts" that raise concern about Covid vaccinations are fair game to be demoted and hidden -- according to our source -- despite their authenticity or capacity to contribute to the public good.
- "I have to do something," one of the Facebook insiders said.
- Project Veritas reached out to a top Facebook Spokesperson about these documents and received only a brief and broad statement in reply, that failed to address our biggest questions regarding transparency.
- "They're trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it," the other Facebook insider added. "If I lose my job, it's like, what do I do? But that's less of a concern to me."
The company has set up a tier system to rank comments on various scales, based on how much the statement questions or cautions against the Covid-19 vaccination.
Tier 2, for instance, represents "Indirect Discouragement" of getting vaccinated and according to PV's sources, user comments such as these would be heavily "suppressed."
It doesn't matter if the comments are true, factual or represent reality. The comment is demoted, buried and hidden from view of the public if it clashes with this system.
"It doesn't match the narrative," one insider explained. "The narrative being, get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you. Everyone should get it. And if you don't, you will be singled out,"
One of the insiders, a Data Center Technician, leaked multiple internal documents detailing an algorithm test being run on 1.5 percent of Facebook and Instagram's nearly 3.8 billion users worldwide.
The goal? To, "drastically reduce user exposure to vaccine hesitancy (VH) in comments."
"They're trying to control this content before it even makes it onto your page before you even see it," one insider said.
1. The authors of the plan are credited as Joo Ho Yeo, Nick Gibian, Hendrick Townley, Amit Bahl and Matt Gilles.
14. "Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion" Tier 1 and Tier 2 explained.
Read the entire Facebook Vaccine Hesitancy Comment Demotion document here.
Read the entire Facebook Global Operations Primer - Health Misinformation document here.
