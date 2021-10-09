Dr Robert Malone branded a "terrorist" by Italian media.Dr Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, says he was branded a "terrorist" by the media in Italy and warns that physicians who speak out are being "hunted via medical boards and the press."Malone is one of many doctors who have been completely persecuted merely for discussing issues relating to COVID treatments and vaccine side-effects.Those concerns are now being justified by Finland, Denmark and Sweden halting the Moderna jab for for younger males after reports of cardiovascular side effects.Despite such concerns being regularly voiced by doctors, the Federation of State Medical Boards announced back in July that it would consider pulling medical licenses of doctors who traffic in "misinformation" about COVID.The doctor said he was aware of how to get around the IP block, but called the move a "petty act."