Experimental Vaccine Violates Bioethics Laws

FDA Dismissed Malone's Vaccine Warning

It's since been revealed that the spike protein on its own is enough to cause inflammation and damage to the vascular system, even independent of a virus.

Plato's Noble Lie: Three False 'Truths' Being Circulated

Data Do Not Support Vaccination of Children

The Power of Podcasts

When Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA and DNA vaccine core platform technology,spoke out about the risks of COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines in June 2021, he was surprised that the three-hour interview went viral. "It showed there was a huge thirst for information from people all over the world," he said, speaking with Aga Wilson with Newsvoice.The podcast was erased from YouTube, and Malone quickly realized that his message, which he felt morally obliged to share, would not be heard via mainstream media.With Malone's impressive credentials, his grave concerns about COVID-19 vaccines have made many stop and listen, and people started writing to him about their own problems with censorship and the spectrum of adverse events with the vaccine. It all started, Malone said, with a long conversation with a physician in Canada, who poured his heart out about what he was experiencing in Canada treating patients with COVID-19 and adverse events after vaccination.He soon ventured into the bioethics of the emergency use authorization (EUA) granted to COVID-19 vaccines.which spells out a set of research ethics principles for human experimentation.This set of principles was developed to ensure the medical horrors discovered during the Nuremberg trials at the end of World War II would never take place again, but in the current climate of extreme censorship, people are not being informed about the full risks of the vaccines — which are only beginning to be uncovered.Further, due to the EUA, adults aren't required to sign informed consent documents and, at the same time, aren't being given a full disclosure of the risks that would normally be given during a clinical trial— and, at this point, anyone who receives the vaccine is participating as a research subject.Through his professional career, Malone has worked closely with the U.S. government for many years. As such, he has kept an open dialogue with colleagues at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, with whom he discussed concerns about adverse events and the spike protein used in COVID-19 vaccines.The concept of the noble lie was first described by Socrates and Plato.It refers to the notion that, in the case of high-status individuals or designated public leaders, it's acceptable to lie if the lie is made in the interest of the common good.But in the modern day, in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic in which government, Big Pharma, media and Big Tech have become integrated, we're now seeing the noble lie "play out in a way that Plato could never have imagined," Malone said.Take Dr. Anthony Fauci — whose expertise has been held as indisputable by mainstream media since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been caught lying to both the public and the U.S. Senate on a number of issues, but nothing has been done about it.Malone outlined three main logic elements — each false — that are being propagated as part of the grander noble lie. Any discussion that challenges or goes against these three elements is censored:1. Mitigating death and disease from COVID requires herd immunity — This is not true, as it's possible to reduce death and disease from COVID-19 using medications like ivermectin and many others, including anti-inflammatories.2. The only way to reach herd immunity is through universal vaccination — This is another lie. As Malone says, " Herd immunity is most often reached through natural infection." Further,3. The vaccines are completely safe — This is another lie, asMalone listed several adverse events that are already raising red flags. Another important point: Censorship prevents full comprehension of these risks.Malone believes that children and young adults up to age 30 or 35 should not be vaccinated,Children reap little benefit from this vaccine, not only because they're at very low risk from COVID-19, but also because, according to Peter Doshi, Ph.D., a significant portion of U.S. children are already immune and aren't at risk of infection to begin with.The rationale has been that children should be vaccinated in order to protect the elderly, but this only has merit if the vaccine has no toxicity, which isn't the case with COVID-19 injections, so the justification fails miserably. "We need to carefully think about who gets the benefit from vaccination, and focus vaccination on them," Malone said.For people who aren't at high risk, it's hard to justify exposing them to risk from a COVID-19 injection. Doshi similarly pointed out that the FDA has no basis on which to grant COVID-19 vaccines emergency use authorization for children in the first place, as COVID-19 is not an emergency in children. The threat this infection poses to children is negligible and no more serious than that of the common cold or flu.Through his remaining contacts with the government, Malone is still trying to share this powerful insider information and data with those in positions of power who will listen. He comes from a place of caring and empathy and believes this, not fighting the opposition, is key.He's also speaking out via podcasts, which he believes are "extremely valuable" and "represent a threat to the narrative." Instead of worrying about being deleted from social media or speaking to a reporter who may "cut and splice my words to fit some narrative that they want to impose ... podcasts work. They get out to people."Malone is privy to the opposition he's up against, but as a highly ethical physician committed to integrity — and preeminently qualified to speak on this topic — he feels it's his duty to share the truth. It will take this and many others like him speaking out to counter the false narrative being forced upon us as the truth.If we give up, we'll continue down this rabbit hole in which misinformation becomes fact and believing it is the only choice to remain a part of society. This isn't an option, which is why sharing data and information as Malone is doing is a heroic action that we can all take part in.