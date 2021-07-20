Dr. Malone
© Unknown
Dr. Robert Malone
Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer in the field of mRNA vaccines, shared a viral Twitter thread on Friday which lays out a disturbing trend; the most-vaccinated countries in the world are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, while the least-vaccinated countries are not. "This is worrying me quite a bit," tweeted Malone, embedding the lengthy thread authored by Twitter user @holmenkollin (Corona Realism) via the 'thread reader' app.

Here's what has Malone worried: