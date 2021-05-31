© AFP / Sujit Jaiswal



We are told such utter nonsense. For example, the 'fact' that vaccination protects against Covid-19 more effectively than having had the disease itself... This is just utter nonsense.

By Malcolm Kendrick, doctor and author who works as a GP in the National Health Service in England. His blog can be read here and his book, 'Doctoring Data - How to Sort Out Medical Advice from Medical Nonsense,' is available here.