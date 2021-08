© Inconnu



Dr. Robert Malone urges public health officials to "check [their] egos at the door" and change their policies with the science regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.Malone, an immunologist and epidemiologist who says he invented the mRNA technology that's used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, explained on the John Solomon Reports podcast on Monday that new mutant variants of COVID-19 "are able to bypass, to a significant extent, the protection afforded by the current vaccines."With the immune systems of everyone who's vaccinated trained to fight the virus in the same way, "what that's going to do is create a setup where once we do have a fully functional viral escape mutant, there will be no barriers to it spreading rapidly through the human population and, basically, completely abrogating any benefits associated with the vaccines," he warned."What we had been told, that these vaccines are protective, they're going to protect us, they're going to prevent us from getting infected, they're going to prevent us from having virus replicate in our bodies, and they're going to prevent us from infecting other people, those are not true," Malone said. "And there has been a variety of statements to the effect that those responsible for these effects, this viral evolution, are the unvaccinated.Malone, who has received the Moderna vaccine, recommends using therapeutics early on in COVID-19 infections to recover from the virus. He mentioned that the director of the National Center for Advanced Technology at National Institutes of Health (NIH) resigned from his position because he was frustrated when his team identified "repurpose drug candidates" that could be used to fight COVID-19 "but just couldn't get any capital from NIH to advance them."Dr. Anthony Fauci has "two odd, exclusive focuses," Malone said. One is "only focusing on antivirals when this is a hyperinflammatory disease, and we've got a lot of great anti-inflammatories. And the other is the focus on hospitalized, as opposed to early-onset patients, outpatients."Malone has personally experienced censorship. His LinkedIn account was suspended without explanation over his comments on the COVID-19 vaccines before it was later restored.The World Health Organization is redefining herd immunity to mean that vaccination is required to reach it, ignoring natural infection, which is what usually leads to herd immunity, Malone explained.