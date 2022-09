Former President Donald Trump posted his support of Cayler Ellingson on Truth Social on Friday, offering condolenses to the family of the teen that was killed over the weekend by a man afraid of "Republican extremists."An affidavit signed by officer Christopher Allen revealed Brandt's actions were the result of a "political argument" between him and Ellingson. Brandt stated that he was afraid that the teen was part of a "Republican extremist group" and said Ellingson had been "threatening him."Brandt admitted that, following a "political argument," he slammed into Ellingson with his vehicle in an alleyway before fleeing the scene.Police soon caught up with Brandt, who had admitted to having consumed alcohol prior to the incident, and arrested him for driving under the influence. A chemical test later confirmed that he had, in fact, been over the legal limit.Brandt was transported to Stutsman County Jail, where he remained until Tuesday.