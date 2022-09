© JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

More than 70% of Democrats said it is "acceptable messaging" to brand Trump supporters as violent extremists.A poll of Americans voters has found that a majority believe that Joe Biden's 'battle for the soul of the nation' speech, during which he was bathed in blood red light and flanked by marines, was purposefully designed to "incite conflict." The survey , conducted by pollster Trafalgar Group for the conservative group Convention of States Action, found that overall close to 57% of Americans believe the speech constituted a "dangerous escalation in rhetoric." Breitbart News reports that the speech was at least in part written by Jon Meacham, a former national affairs editor at Newsweek, who previously attacked Trump supporters as having primitive "lizard brains," and has espoused the virtues of far left ideologies including critical race theory and The 1619 Project."There are significant limits on the public role of military personnel in partisan politics, as outlined in longstanding Defense Department policy and regulations," the letter states, adding "Members of the military accept limits on the public expression of their private views — limits that would be unconstitutional if imposed on other citizens. Military and civilian leaders must be diligent about keeping the military separate from partisan political activity."The fallout of Biden's speech, and his "semi fascist" comments from the previous week, has transferred to the leftist media where announcements of the beginning of a civil war are now routine: