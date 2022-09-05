Joe Biden, with his history of brain injuries (two!), rapidly advancing dementia, lifelong tendency to plagiarize, lie, and self-aggrandize, and his mouthful of marbles and no doubt costly white porcelain, can be quite difficult to understand.As a public service, then, allow me to translate some of Crusty Joe's "Soul of America" speech to the best of my ability."We, the people."By that, Biden meant Democrats, teachers unions, the fake-news media, the hopelessly corrupt DoJ and FBI, and Big Tech."MAGA forces."Everyone else."They (the Ultra-MAGA movement) look at the mob who stormed the Capitol... as patriots!"Of the Jan. 6and BLM protestors, I previously had a single thought. People who cause injuries, fear, and property damage should be seen as criminals and robustly prosecuted."They live, not in the light of truth, but in the darkness of lies!"I have no idea what Joe was trying to say here, except that he reminded me of the fire-and-brimstone priests of my youth. In more ways than one.Considering the way Biden squints in bright light, perhaps that line's merely an allegory on his pressing need for double cataract surgery."FBI agents just doing their job as directed.""We can't let the integrity of our elections be undermined."What Biden undoubtedly meant to say -- perhaps the teleprompter or Biden's cortex suffered a momentary glitch while he spoke -- was that we can't allow integrity in our elections, hence, the Democrat drive for mail-in voting, drop-boxes, early and late voting, ballot harvesting, I.D.-free voting, etc., etc."Today, COVID no longer controls our life.""Light is now visible."This is just a rumor, but... sources tell me V.P. Kamala Harris wrote that line."My word as a Biden."Trust me! Biden's saying. Just because Barry and me sicced the FBI and several other federal agencies on Trump before, during, and after his presidency, doesn't mean I'm a Fibber McGee, you plant-based pony soldier!"The soul is what makes us, us."Kammy definitely wrote that."Speak out! Speak up! Get engaged! Vote, vote, vote!"What Sleepy Joe's saying to his supporters here, in order of appearance: Make people of other persuasions miserable with your constant sermonizing! Do it loudly! And obnoxiously! And make sure to vote multiple times, wink, wink!"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent... extremism."The citizens who pay their bills (and taxes!) faithfully, and resent having to pay someone else's college loans?Extremists!Now, loopy Joe Biden may have no idea what he means about anything. All we can say for sure, is that he can still read off a teleprompter what someone else wrote for him.Because that's what you do with extremists.