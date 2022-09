© Alex Wong/Getty Images

"There really wasn't much talk about what we're doing about those insurrectionists."As we highlighted earlier , Joe Biden delivered an address Thursday night in front of a blood red set that looked like he was literally in hell, flanked by marines, while clenching his fists and yelling about all Americans who disagree with him being violent extremists who "thrive on chaos" in a 'battle for the soul of America'.But that wasn't enough for some of his supporters.What exactly is McCabe suggesting? Perhaps public executions of Trump supporters to send a message?The network went on to laud Biden's "full frontal attack" asserting that he is "reclaiming patriotism."Reporter Eva McKend declared that "Often you hear Republicans argue that they are the pro-America party. Right? The Democrats are not patriotic enough. But what was more pro-USA than this speech?""He's the one who's forcing Americans against their will to take a vaccine," Miller continued."He is the one who has violated our nation's Constitution to open our borders," he added."He's the one who is interfering in the sacred relationship between parent and child to try to force dangerous medicine, puberty blockers, hormones, on our little kids.""He's the one whose government raided the home of his chief political opponent in a fashion that violates the entire constitutional order because President Trump has the absolute right to decide what is or isn't in the national security interest when he leaves the White House."Watch:Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson warned that Biden has "lost all sense of proportion and restraint," adding that when Americans opposed to the establishment's agenda are declared to be 'fascist extremists'Watch: