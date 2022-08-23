Remember, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax are the extremist propagandists though.MSNBC host Tiffany Cross declared that the U.S. is already in a civil war, and blamed conservative news organisations for stoking violence, then in a subsequent broadcast brought on a guest who repeatedly claimed that the Republican Party is "fascist."Cross made the comments while filling in for race baiter Joy Reid last week, statingCross was speaking about reported threats to FBI field offices following the raid on President Trump's Mar A Lago residence."We can look at what has happened in the past week alone since all this has happened. We've had two people tried to declare war with FBI field offices. I don't think at this point we're all gonna go home and pack up our bags and go home and sing 'Kumbaya,'" Cross continued.Watch:Later in the week, Cross interviewed leftist pollster Fernand Amandi who argued that "the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, this is Republican extremism, not in the theoretical, but in the here and now."Minutes later, Armandi repeated the slur again, proclaiming that "the beauty for us, for those of us who are on team democracy, and not on team fascism, is that the polls overwhelmingly show that most Americans, the vast majority are on the side of democracy and democratic reform on these key issues. The vast minority are on the side of the MAGA fascism trope."Watch:He's trying to get some sort of point across, not quite sure what it is.Remember, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax are the extremist propagandists though.