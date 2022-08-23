MSNBC host Tiffany Cross declared that the U.S. is already in a civil war, and blamed conservative news organisations for stoking violence, then in a subsequent broadcast brought on a guest who repeatedly claimed that the Republican Party is "fascist."
Cross made the comments while filling in for race baiter Joy Reid last week, stating "At this point, I do think we have to have serious conversations around preparing for actual violence. People keep saying a civil war is coming. I would say a civil war is here. And I don't mean to be hyperbolic."
Cross was speaking about reported threats to FBI field offices following the raid on President Trump's Mar A Lago residence.
"We can look at what has happened in the past week alone since all this has happened. We've had two people tried to declare war with FBI field offices. I don't think at this point we're all gonna go home and pack up our bags and go home and sing 'Kumbaya,'" Cross continued.
The host further stated "It's not really rhetoric that we can deal with. I mean, you have millions of people turning into a propaganda network every night [she's talking about Fox News]. And then, as if that were not bad enough, that's an extremist network itself, you have these fringe popup outlets from OAN to Newsmax."
Watch:
Later in the week, Cross interviewed leftist pollster Fernand Amandi who argued that "the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, this is Republican extremism, not in the theoretical, but in the here and now."
Comment: It's 'extremist' to give the power to make decisions about the legality of abortions to the states rather than have it decided at the federal level?
Amandi continued, "So faced with that reality, not a fear tactic or scare tactic, I think the voters are saying 'timeout, hold on, these Republican MAGA fascists are as bad as folks are saying because we see it now directly impacting our lives.'"
He repeated the claim again immediately, stating "and that is why I think you have seen voters come back to the Democratic Party which is why I say as long as they draw that contrast, point out the extremism of this fascist, MAGA, Republican Party of today they're gonna be in strong shape going into the vote."
Minutes later, Armandi repeated the slur again, proclaiming that "the beauty for us, for those of us who are on team democracy, and not on team fascism, is that the polls overwhelmingly show that most Americans, the vast majority are on the side of democracy and democratic reform on these key issues. The vast minority are on the side of the MAGA fascism trope."
Armandi further declared "The choice on the ballot is democracy and fascism and the Democrats stand for democracy, this today, incarnation of the MAGA Trump Republican Party stands for open fascism."
Watch:
He's trying to get some sort of point across, not quite sure what it is.
Remember, Fox News, OAN and Newsmax are the extremist propagandists though.
Comment: Rather than warning about a coming civil war, MSNBC appears to be stoking it. By smearing conservatives as "fascist" and "extremist," and painting them as the enemy of democracy, they're only encouraging divisiveness. But whatever gets the clicks.
