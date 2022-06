© AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe



Lawmakers are sounding alarms about more violence at Republican Party offices and pro-life organizations across the country if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade."We should be concerned," said Rep. Thomas Massie, Kentucky Republican. "Democrats here need to come out and speak against the violence."Jane's Revenge, an extremist pro-choice organization, has claimed responsibility for firebombing several anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers since the high court leak."In recent weeks, the radical left has unleashed an assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the firebombing of pregnancy clinics, and targeted vandalism of Republican and pro-life groups. Joe Biden has yet to condemn any of this," said Will O'Grady, RNC spokesman.The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.Earlier this month, Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, the Democratic Caucus chairman, condemned the attacks."We denounce violence in any form, whether it comes from whatever particular ideological perspective," Mr. Jeffries said. "I haven't seen any comments in terms of folks not ruling out violence. But we've been very clear: Violence is not a form of legitimate political discourse."Republicans said Democrats need to do more to dissuade left-wing organizations from engaging in political violence.On Thursday, Republican Reps. Mike Johnson of Louisiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the prosecution of individuals who have harassed Supreme Court justices."The Biden administration's reluctance to condemn these radical efforts — court-packing proposals, threats to justices and their families, and unsupported recusal demands — has created an environment in which the far left now feels emboldened to harass justices at their private residences," they wrote.Mr. Johnson said he's seen anxiety grow at crisis pregnancy centers and pro-life offices in his state."It's just shameful that the leadership in Congress and the White House have been silent at best, at worst, they seem to be throwing fuel at the fire and it's a real problem," Mr. Johnson said.- Mica Soellner can be reached at msoellner@washingtontimes.com