In a joint intelligence brief obtained by Project Veritas, it revealed that the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Bureau of Investigation have begun to paint conservatives that have taken issue with the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago as "domestic violent extremists," warning of future violence from the group.The bulletin states that it is being shared in an effort to help local and federal partners in "effectively deterring, preventing, preempting, or responding to terrorist attacks against the United States."The bulletin also links to those who believe that the 2020 election as stolen from Trump "and other claims of government overreach."The agencies also list off a number of previous behaviors a person can exhibit that are associated with DVEs.These include identifying specific details of a planned violent act, "seeking or claiming" justifications for a planned violent attack, notably unusual purchases of military-style tactical equipment, communicating with known violent extremists, the unusual acquisition of weapons and/or ammunition, and attempts to radicalize others, amongst other points.This brief comes shortly after Project Veritas released another document from the FBI that list popular conservative and historic symbols like the Gadsden Flag and Revolutionary War imagery as "extremist" symbols.