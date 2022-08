On Tuesday, Project Veritas released leaked documents from the FBI outlining symbols they say are commonly used by "Anti-Government or Anti-Authority Violent Extremists," noting specifically "Militia Violent Extremists" (MVE).The leaked document, obtained through a FBI whistleblower, lists numerous symbols, historic references, common phrases, and military networks that Militia Violent Extremists may use or associate with.The document also lists a number of historic symbols, including the Gadsden Flag, the Liberty Tree, the Betsy Ross Flag, as well as Revolutionary War imagery from the American Revolution that gave the nation its freedom.The document also lists of a number of people they say Militia Violent Extremists have deemed as martyrs, which includes Ashli Babbitt , who was shot and killed by police inside the Capitol building on January 6 , as well as Vicki Weaver, who was shot and killed by the FBI during the siege of Ruby Ridge in 1992, as well as Marvin Heemeyer, made famous during the infamous 2004 "Killdozer" incident.The FBI also lists off a number of these Militia Violent Extremists, including the Three Percenters and Oathkeepers, events like Waco siege in 1993, as well as people like Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.