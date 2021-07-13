"As the Nazis worked to consolidate their power and build a cohesive "national community," suppression of dissent played a key role. In 1933, the Nazis issued a decree that required Germans to turn in anyone who spoke against the party, its leaders, or the government..." - Facing History

The #FBI cares more about impeaching trump and finding legos in Republicans homes rather than investigating the Las Vegas shooting https://t.co/s1EyFIf5tA



— ⛹🏻‍♀️Adri 🇺🇸 (@simpliadri) July 11, 2021

The FBI issued an ominous tweet on Sunday which encourages "family members and peers" to "learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the FBI" in the name of national security.The broadly-worded tweet from the same agency that confiscated an- suggests that family members are "often best positioned to." For example, your radicalized Antifa nephew is being encouraged tell the FBI that you might be a domestic terror threat because you own guns and told the family at Thanksgiving you don't like illegal immigration.Combine that with President Biden framing the Capitol rioters as 'white supremacists,' which he said is 'the most lethal terrorist threat to our homeland today', and Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking military officer in the U.S. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testifying last month that he wants to understand where 'white rage' comes from,Chicago's 400 homicides year-to-date (black rage?) apparently don't register on the radar, but if your indoctrinated leftist family member thinks you're on the path to 'extremism', you may receive a knock on the door.