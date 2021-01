© Getty Images / Justin Paget

ITV's 'Good Morning Britain' came under fire from viewers after it controversially asked whether Brits should receive a financial reward for turning their coronavirus rule-breaking neighbours in to the police."Should people be rewarded for snitching on their neighbours who break lockdown rules?" asked presenter Kate Garraway during Friday's show. Acknowledging that the UK is in "such a serious situation," Garraway added, "But should we incentivise people by giving them money?"In September, UK Crime and Policing Minister Kit Malthouse encouraged Brits to report neighbours who were taking part in meetings of more than six people, and in April - at the very start of the Covid-19 pandemic - police revealed that nearly 200,000 calls had already been made reporting coronavirus rule breakers.