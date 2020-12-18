The Home Secretary said she would not spend the holiday season with her family in other parts of the UK - and that she would "of course" inform the police if she spied her neighbours ignoring the rules.
Comment: Nobody should aspire to be like Priti Patel, she has done a number of things that no upstanding citizen would dare do: UK MP Priti Patel resigns after admitting to secret meetings with Israeli politicians and trying to divert taxpayers money to Israeli army
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Home Secretary said she would dob in her neighbours.
"Any individual that saw any laws being broken would take that upon themselves," Ms Patel said.
"If I saw somebody flouting coronavirus regulations and the laws, of course I would look to inform the police about that.
"The public are part of this ... we do see the public and the police working together."
And she denied police would be more relaxed about enforcing coronavirus rules over the festive season.
"Nothing will change in terms of enforcement of coronavirus laws and regulations," she said.
KEEP IT LOCAL
The Home Secretary also told Brits not to travel across the country to see their loved ones - warning it was putting them at risk.
Comment: Brits are scattered throughout the country because the economy is warped and employment opportunities are often not available in their place of birth, and so many have no choice but travel across the country to be with their loved ones. As Home Secretary, Patel knows that very well.
Ms Patel said: "We would urge everyone to be conscientious and to make the appropriate plans and the appropriate changes to their plans as well, hence the point about having a smaller and shorter Christmas."
The Home Secretary demanded to know why people would risk travelling between high-risk and low-risk areas.
She said: "We're urging people not to travel. Why would you travel? If you're in a low tier area, why would you travel into a high tier area? So people will exercise their judgment."
Comment: Patel is, yet again, showing her lack of understanding on what it is to be human; to be with those you love during the time of the year that is considered most special. More so because, by now, a significant majority of people know that there's no need to be afraid, there's no risk involved, the virus really is harmless for the vast majority.
When asked if she was asking people to cancel their plans, she said: "Yes, I would urge people to change (plans)."
Ms Patel said she herself wouldn't be travelling to see her family.
"I won't be seeing my parents this Christmas, my parents live in a different part of the country and I will not travel to see them.
"I want to protect them, I don't want to be spreading the virus. I feel I will take that responsibility and others will make that judgment too."
Her own "Christmas bubble" would be "very, very tight", Ms Patel said.
Ms Patel's warning to stay local, comes after Boris Johnson delivered gloomy guidance for Christmas, telling people to have a "merry little Christmas - and I'm afraid I do mean little."
Boris Johnson said he would not be scrapping the rules he announced last month allowing families to meet up.
But he suggested they now keep celebrations small and short amid increasing concerns over a surge in Covid.
Advice goes as far as to consider celebrating outdoors if granny is joining the party.
Mr Johnson insisted it would be "inhumane" to cancel Christmas — but urged people to use "personal responsibility" to protect elderly and vulnerable loved ones.
Comment: Note that politicians are now brazen enough to think that they can make such decrees.
He added: "A smaller Christmas is going to be a safer Christmas and a shorter Christmas is a safer Christmas.
And plans for a united front on the holidays from the four nations fell apart, as Wales and Scotland dumped plans to stand by the five day relaxation of rules.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told people they should only spend one day with loved ones in their bubble - or avoid Christmas gatherings altogether.
And Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford changed the laws to only allow two households to meet over the festive season.
Mr Drakeford will plunge all of Wales into Level 4 lockdown following the Christmas break to prevent a third wave of coronavirus.
Comment: Brits should enjoy it while they can because the Pathocrats have diabolical plans for January: Enjoy your restricted Christmas because a total lockdown will follow - Britain's Ministers