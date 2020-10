© Reuters / Henry Nicholls



Others suggested the cops focus on fighting real crime. Merseyside saw a 6.3 percent increase in violent crime over the past year

police would not hesitate to break up Christmas and other holiday celebrations

A UK police constable has been deluged with mockery and Hitler memes after arguing it's every resident's duty to turn in neighbors and local businesses for breaking lockdown rules and complaining British culture reviles snitches.UK residents who report their neighbors and local businesses to the police for violating the country's increasingly stringent Covid-19 control measures are just doing their "civic duty" and should be praised, not ostracized, Merseyside chief constable Andy Cooke told the Daily Mail on Wednesday."People are doing a civic duty in contacting us for the right reasons," he stated, insisting "the vast majority of people across the country are really concerned about this" and "any information that you can give us in relation to breaches will save lives, and that's why people are [reporting to the police]."His remarks weren't received well on social media, where, according to statistics released in July.A few played along, tweeting that they could "hear voices of people having fun and not living in fear" and "even saw two people hugging, no face masks they were even smiling."Cooke's paean to the common snitch came on the heels of similar comments by West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson, who said in a Tuesday interview thatif they "flagrantly" violated the government's rules on gatherings.National Police Chiefs Council chair Martin Hewittof "blatant" rule violations earlier this week, urging members of the public to report "egregious breaches" - like pubs being open past the 10pm cutoff - that "put everybody at risk." As of Wednesday, the NPCCof the Covid-19 restrictions,for breaking lockdown.Unlike Jamieson, however, Hewitt declined to speculate on whether his officers would be breaking up Christmas parties, instead merely urging the public to take heed of the rules in whatever part of the country they opted to spend the holiday.from the pandemic's peak earlier this year, the UK has introduced a strict three-tier lockdown nationwide, barring people from congregating in groups larger than six and prohibiting home visits.