



London police have shared footage showing officers breaking up a wedding reception which fell foul of Covid-19 restrictions by hosting more than 100 guests, as the English capital heads for Tier-Two restrictions this weekend.Police were called to the Tudor Rose in Southall, west London, shortly after 6:30pm on Tuesday, amid reports of a large gathering. Bodycam footage shows police officers milling among the dressed-up guests, who seem to be ignoring social-distancing guidelines and other coronavirus restrictions.The venue now faces a fine of up to £10,000 (almost $13,000), as Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner described the event as "dangerous and foolish.""Restrictions on large gatherings, such as weddings, have been in place for months and quite frankly there can be no excuse for this flagrant and arrogant violation of the law," Gardner said.for over a month, having initially been suspended during the initial wave of the pandemic. They were allowed again in August, with a limit of 30 guests.Pubs and restaurants can continue to operate, but. Exercise classes and outdoor sports may continue for the time being., but the public has been asked to reduce travel where possible.