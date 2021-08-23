© Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP



Banks have been taking action on accounts linked with groups deemed to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus and vaccinations, according to an investigation by the NRC.It claims thatThe measure is seen as part of the banks' duties to combat extremism and 'dangerous' messaging, claims the NRC. The organisations taking action on the subject reportedly include theHowever, some banking experts told the NRC that banks can refuse a client but need to properly substantiate any measure to block banking facilities.The bank had stopped the account, citing concerns about payments of €50,000 for a piece of land in Spain, which appeared to have been funded by donations made by the group's supporters. But the court ruled there was no concrete evidence of money laundering or criminal activities, and account holder Willem Engel said the payment was a guaranteed loan that had been repaid.A spokesman for the Rabobank told DutchNews.nl that it does have a policy on the matter, but treats examples individually.and we look at the policy on a case-by-case basis,' he said.A spokesman for Triodos said the bank does not discuss individual circumstances, but also makes decisions on a case-by-case basis.he added. 'Within the framework of our criteria and legal obligations, we always consider several aspects.'