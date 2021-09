© REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein



'They crave his War on Terror': Glenn Greenwald tears into liberals for praising George W. Bush's 9/11 speech on threat 'at home'

"Liberals

they crave his War on Terror, but just want it unleashed domestically at their political opponents,"

Former President George W. Bush has used his speech on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks to call out "violent extremists at home."While visiting Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Bush, who was president at the time of the deadly terrorist attacks, compared the foreign terrorists behind 9/11 to the supposed domestic extremists in the US today."We have seen growing evidence that thethe former president said.The Republican admittedBush urged people to "confront" these threats and touched on the cultural gaps and partisanship that has grown in the country since he left office.Though, mainly thanks to his public criticism of former President Donald Trump.His latest speech earned him more points with this crowd, as many took to social media to celebrate the controversial leader's acknowledgement of a supposed threat from domestic terrorism."Almost weeping, George W. Bush rebukes those Americans who have turned their backs on 'the America I know.' Important speech," author and reporter Michael Beschloss tweeted More conservative critics have accused Bush of trying to embrace the politics of the Democratic Party to save face, something he's been accused of before when he would publicly criticize Trump, as well as Republican leaders who questioned the 2020 presidential election results."Shame on him," conservative pundit Julie Kelly tweeted Bush visited a memorial ceremony on Saturday at the Shanksville site where the United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in a field after passengers managed to overtake the terrorists who had hijacked the plane.The 9/11 terrorist attacks took the lives of almost 3,000 people.in response to the attacks and he has been critical of the recent withdrawal, despite both Presidents Joe Biden and Trump saying the military conflict needed to come to an end.In an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in July, Bush said he thought the pullout was wrong and could lead to "unbelievably bad" consequences.Journalist Glenn Greenwald tore into several prominent Democrats after they praised ex-President George W. Bush's speech about the "dangers to our country" rising "at home" - 20 years after the beginning of his 'War on Terror'.In his speech on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks - which sparked Bush's invasion of Afghanistan, war crimes, and- the former president warned that there was "growing evidence that the dangers to our country can come not only across borders, but from violence that gathers within."Bush appeared to be referring to the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in protest of President JoeSince the storming took place in January,Bush's speech this week, and in particular its warning of a new domestic terrorism threat, was praised and shared by many liberals, including former President Bill Clinton, commentator Keith Olbermann, Daily Beast editor-at-large Molly Jong-Fast, legal scholar Lawrence Tribe, and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin - a fact that independent journalist Glenn Greenwald was happy to point out on Sunday.swooned emotionally all day yesterday for George W. Bush becauseGreenwald declared."Hearing Bush link 9/11 with 1/6, and compare his War on Terror with their new one, was ecstasy for them," he argued, c