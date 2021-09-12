NewsReal on Facebook

Marking the 20th anniversary of the multi-site terror attack on September 11th, and with 'Islamist' terror attacks tapering off and the US pulling out of Afghanistan, it feels like the end of an era.Much of what is considered 'normal' today - not least, strict government controls on people's movements and transactions - would have been unthinkable before 9/11. The 'war on terror' may be gone, but it leaves behind a gargantuan global surveillance and control grid.On this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss what 9/11 and 'the pandemic' have in common, how the former led to the latter, and why government and corporate interests synchronize around crises for 'population management'.** Podcast commences at 03:26 **01:17:57— 53.5 MBIf The Google censors it at YT, watch this podcast on Rumble or Odysee.