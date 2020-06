Stage 1: Demoralization

Stage 2: Destabilization

Stage 3: Crisis

Stage 4: Normalization

"Progressive" ideology always rests on a conviction that the current "regressive" system is comprehensively unjust and must be destroyed by exploiting its weaknesses.The most famous proponent of such tactics in recent years has been the late Saul Alinksy, the intellectual godfather of the modern Democrat Party, but former Soviet journalist and KGB informant Yuri Bezmenov laid out an even more concise strategy for subversion in a 1984 interview.Bezmenov said the first stage, Demoralization, could take 15 to 20 years to complete because "this is the minimum number of years it takes to educate one generation of students.""Actually, it's over-fulfilled, because demoralization now reaches such areas where previously,Bezmenov explained that demoralization is important because it robs the targeted population of its ability to process valid information.To take a recent high-profile example, the New York Times' fraudulent "1619 Project" argued that "American history" actually began with the arrival of black slaves in North America and the Revolutionary War was fought by the colonists to preserve slavery. Although comprehensively debunked by actual historians, and even the original author has admitted her core thesis was not true, the 1619 Project is now part of some school curricula The second stage, Destabilization, is much faster, requiring only two to five years under KGB doctrine. In this stage, the fundamentals of the targeted population's economy, political system, and culture would be attacked, while the demoralized population could not mount much of a defense.Bezmenov in 1984 found it "absolutely fantastic" how much influence Marxist-Leninist ideas had developed in the American economy and military.Whatever Bezmenov saw in the destabilized American society of the early 1980s with respect to the Soviet Union,Not coincidentally, hostile foreign powers like Communist China and Iran are reaching out to destabilized American communities and offering themselves as guides and allies. Their sales pitches aren't exactly smooth , but they definitely are making an effort.A destabilized population becomes obsessed with hypocrisy as the ultimate political sin.The precious resource of goodwill disappears from society as everyone comes to believe their neighbors hate them and cannot be trusted. Demoralized people lose faith in their nation, history, and ideals; destabilized people lose faith in each other.Once a society has been destabilized, Bezmenov said the time would be ripe to create a Crisis, which he estimated would take six to eight weeks in the Eighties. With turbo Internet speed, the modern era can punch out a crisis much faster than that.The pendulum swung the other way with blinding speed during the riots. In the span of one week, the right to peaceable assembly went from a crazed defiance of common-sense lockdown rules to an urgent matter that utterly transcended the deadly pandemic. Suddenly, angry political demonstration magically cured the coronavirus, or made the projected wave of sickness and death into a purely secondary concern.The more subtle benefit of a crisis is that it tends to de-legitimize aspects of the existing system that have already been softened up by the long process of demoralization and destabilization.For example, the dominant media Left will go to great lengths to avoid painting the coronavirus as an indictment of the flabby, blinkered, bureaucratic Big Government that grew over the past few decades, and. On the contrary, the pandemic was used to attack the competence of Republican governors who turned out to be entirely correct in their actions, as in Florida and Georgia.The threat of a crisis is essential for terrorizing the middle class into accepting a political agenda that is actively hostile to its interests, which leads to the fourth stage of subversion: the offer to make the pain and fear go away by accepting political domination."After a crisis, with a violent change of the power structure and economy, you have a so-called period of Normalization that may last indefinitely," Bezmenov said, arriving at the fourth stage of subversion."When the Soviet tanks moved into Czechoslovakia in 1968, Comrade Brezhnev said, 'Now the situation in brotherly Czechoslovakia is 'normalized.'As things turned out, Walter Mondale never got his chance to be a benevolent dictator, and to some extent Bezmenov's four-step model of subversion could be applied to almost any political campaign. They almost all begin with telling voters things are awful, crises have erupted, and normality can be restored only by voting for the challenger (or preserved only by voting for the incumbent)."They are instrumental in the process of subversion only to destabilize a nation," he said of the academics and activists. "When their job is completed, they are not needed anymore. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power, obviously they get offended. They think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot."The American version of this process probably would not end with the mass execution of inconvenient intellectuals, but there is a parallel in what would happen to the intellectual supporters of the current riots if the Democrats win in 2020.Many bones would be thrown to activist groups to purchase their loyalty - and, much more importantly, the loyalty of their leaders - but not the one concession they ostensibly care about the most: a system that makes it easier to discipline and fire government employees.Most of the lockdown gurus sensed this shift in the political winds and quickly trimmed their sails, hammering out new screeds that claimed protesters are probably immune to the coronavirus somehow, or even more incredibly, that another outbreak would be a small price to pay for righteous political activism:These are the same medical activists who were shrieking in March that the coronavirus could kill millions of Americans if lockdowns were not imposed immediately, and just a few weeks ago, left-wingers were obsessed with calculations that showed COVID-19 is exceptionally deadly to the black community.