Many on list are associated with a leftist group that bombed the Capitol in 1983. Democrats pardoned or commuted the sentences of non-fugitives tied to that group.The FBI has sounded the alarm about white supremacists and far-right extremists, but the bureau's own Top 10 "most wanted domestic terrorists" list includes at least two Communists, three black nationalists, one anti-war activist, and a vegan eco-terrorist.A top Department of Justice official doubled down on the claim during a Congressional hearing last week. But Rep. Jim Jordan , an Ohio Republican, said a whistleblower has come forward to cast doubt on the data."These whistleblower allegations that the FBI is padding its domestic violent extremist data cheapens actual examples of violent extremism," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.Here's who is on the list:Donna Joan Borup: "A member of the May 19th Communist Organization, a Marxist-Leninist organization which advocated the armed revolution and violent overthrow of the United States Government," reads the bureau's bio of her.Elizabeth Anna Duke: An 81-year-old former teacher and philanthropist who was also a member of the May 19th Communist Organization, which brought together the Black Liberation Army and the Weather Underground and was named after Communist Vietnamese leader Ho Chi Minh's birthday.Cheri Laverne Dalton: Also known as Nahanda Abiodun: A black nationalist and far-Left radical who also was involved in M19CO.Josephine Sunshine Overaker: An eco-terrorist linked to the Earth Liberation Front or Animal Liberation Front.Catherine Marie Kerkow: A white woman from Oregon who belonged to the Black Panthers and hijacked a plane alongside her black nationalist boyfriend, demanding $500,000 and the release of Angela Davis, a Communist black militant accused of murder. They demanded that the plane fly them to North Vietnam.Leo Frederick Burt: Allegedly participated in the 1970 bombing of the University of Wisconsin to protest the Vietnam War. Local news said the campus' leftist activism "matched University of California-Berkeley on the political Richter scale," and the bombing targeted a Department of Defense project going on in one of its buildings.Ishmail Muslim Ali: A black nationalist serving time for eight murders when he hijacked a plane transferring him to a New York jail and directed it to Cuba, where he became a public school teacher George Edward Wright: A black man who was convicted of murder, escaped from prison, and hijacked a plane.Jose Espinosa Cabellero: A Hispanic man who hijacked a plane flying from New York to Florida, and demanded to be flown to Cuba.Ambrose Henry Montfort: A black man who hijacked a plane and demanded to be flown to Cuba.Bill Clinton pardoned two members tied to the bombing of the Capitol, Susan Rosenburg and Linda Sue Evans, on his last day in office. Judith Clark, one of the getaway drivers in the Brinks robbery, had her sentence commuted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The other getaway driver, Kathy Boudin, became a professor at Columbia University, and her son, Chesa Boudin, was elected district attorney of San Francisco, then recalled earlier this year.In February 2021, days after Biden took office, a Department of Homeland Security-linked "fusion center," a liaison office for the receipt, analysis, gathering, and sharing of intelligence, issued a report saying that there was a "rarity of targeted left-wing extremist attacks," and that right-wing domestic violent extremists, chiefly "anti-authority extremists" and "militia extremists," "were responsible for the majority of deadly domestic terrorist activity."It cited three examples: the "Boogaloo movement," said to be a group of white men who wear Hawaiian shirts; a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan, which later resulted in acquittals after the defense showed that undercover FBI operatives entrapped the defendants; and a man who set off a bomb near a telecommunications hub in Tennessee, even though the fusion center admitted, "the motive remains under investigation." The Daily Beast reported that the bomber was "kind of a hippie" with long hair who liked smoking weed and hated cops.