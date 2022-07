The FBI is instructing its agents to reclassify cases as 'domestic violent extremism', Republican Representative Jim Jordan has claimed, citing agency whistleblowers. Jordan argued that the FBI may be inflating the statistics to satisfy the Biden administration's crackdown on the supposed threat of homegrown terror."From recent protected disclosures, we have learned that," Jordan wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday.Jordan continued.In the days after he took office in January 2021, Biden repeatedly talked up the threat of "domestic terrorism" in the US, describing the pro-Trump riot on Capitol Hill earlier that month as a prime example of this threat. He followed this rhetoric with a domestic terrorism strategy that increased funding to the Department of Homeland Security and Justice Department, while the former agency issued a memo classifying a broad range of dissidents and criminals - from racial extremists to animal rights activists and all others with "personal grievances and beliefs with political bias" - as domestic violent extremists.This crackdown was necessary, Wray told Congress last summer, stating in June that the FBI had a "very, very active domestic terrorism investigation program," and that it had "doubled the amount of domestic terrorism investigations." Attorney General Merrick Garland cited this apparent doubling of investigations as proof that domestic extremism, particularly that involving white supremacists, was the "most lethal" threat facing the US at the time.However, whistleblower testimony indicates "that the Biden administration's narrative may be misleading," Jordan, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote to Wray."One whistleblower explained that," Jordan continued, adding that"This information ... reinforces our concerns regarding the FBI's politicization under your leadership," Jordan told Wray. Citing an alleged "purge" of FBI employees with conservative views, the Ohio Republican argued that the FBI seems "more focused on classifying investigations to meet a woke left-wing agenda" than addressing his committee's concerns.As of Thursday afternoon, the FBI has not publicly addressed Jordan's allegations.