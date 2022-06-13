The fact is that the behaviorists attempting to "nudge" humanity into a Great Reset of technocratic feudalism have set their sights on "conspiracy theories" as the primary threat to their agenda which they assert, must be destroyed and subverted through a number of techniques enumerated as early as 2008 by Cass Sunstein (counsellor to Biden's Department of Homeland Security) in his essay "Conspiracy Theories".
In this Canadian Patriot Review documentary produced and narrated by Jason Dahl, the true nature of "conspiracy theories" is explored from Ancient Rome, through the Golden Renaissance, American Revolution and our present age. Rather than seeing conspiracies as solely a negative term as is so often the case, we evaluate both evil as well as positive expressions of this fundamentally human process which literally means "two or more people acting together in accord with an agreed upon idea and intention".
The film is adapted from the text written by Matthew Ehret titled "Will Conspiracy Theorizing Soon Get you Labelled a 'Domestic Terrorist'?"
Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of 'Untold History of Canada' book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation.