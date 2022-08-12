© AP /Yuki Iwamura



Every major US corporation pledges its allegiance to the Cultural Marxist cancer of cancel culture, while the media has become a veritable arm of the progressive movement, attacking Republicans and their conservative ideology at every opportunity.

A political transformation is currently underway in the United States,- from academia, to media and social media to, most ominously, the federal agencies tasked with investigating American citizens and carrying out arrests. The situation has deteriorated to the point whereThe remark came in the wake of a massive FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. Some 100 armed agents showed up, backed up with armored vehicles, and put Trump's Florida estate under siege, apparently to search for some classified documents Trump had allegedly failed to return after leaving the White House in 2020.Ever since Trump shocked the establishment by becoming president in 2016, federal agencies have shown fawning fealty to the Democrats, mostly by conducting raids and interrogations against members of Trump's inner circle, likeMostly despicable people, yes, but that is entirely beside the point.and it's not because the left has nothing but angels and saints in its ranks.Depending on the contents of the documents in question,Trump failing to return the papers after leaving the White House. Clinton used her home computer to communicate 'top secret' emails with colleagues, a severe breach of protocol that carries a 15-year prison sentence. All she got was a kid-glove grilling in Congress, while Trump was forced to entertain a small army of federal agents at Mar-a-Lago.And then there isIf ever there was a perfect opportunity for the FBI to brandish weapons and play army, this was it. Yet that story got suppressed, and theas the Republicans screamed bloody murder. As a brief thought experiment,It's not hard to assume that the media, with perhaps the lonely exception of Fox News, would have sprung into action, blaring the story from every outlet. Then the authorities would have swooped in with one of their crack-of-dawn black helicopter raids, followed by Adam Schiff presiding over yet another DC show trial.But since the owner of said laptop was the progeny of a top Democrat, when the New York Post broke the story,It was these very same Democrat-friendly outlets, incidentally, that happily disseminated the story thatto win the White House, allegations that hounded his presidency for four tortuous years.The tech overlords in Silicon Valley, meanwhile, regularly obliterate any voice that goes against the progressive narrative. Have we now reached the stage where even the federal agencies are becoming the political left's private goon squad?This week, when the media begged for some nuggets of information about the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland -- said "no one is above the law."Had he been a more honest and candid man,