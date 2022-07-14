annihilation in history, ongoing premeditated genocidal murder and maiming of millions from poison bioweapon non-vaccines, animal livestock culling, 100 food processing plants destroyed by fire arson, all to set the stage for unprecedented food and fuel shortages leading to famine and mass starvation, soaring highest gasoline and food prices ever, skyrocketing worldwide inflation, all timed with the complete collapse of the global economy and final death of the US dollar as the international currency exchange, all these earthshaking epochal developments are definitely not by accident but planned years in advance by the controllers benignly masquerading today as elites' "Great Reset." Tragically it's being perpetrated the world over in order to bring life on planet earth to a total standstill, never so dangerously, precariously closer to utter, sheer disaster and destruction at the diabolical hands of a murderous elite intentionally orchestrating never before seen cataclysmic crises.
Let's look at the final words just prior to the sudden, untimely death of OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo, three weeks from stepping down from his key 6-year international post as the planet's most powerful energy organization:
Our industry is now facing huge challenges along multiple fronts and these threaten our investment potential now and in the longer term. To put it bluntly, the oil and gas industry is under siege.In December 2018 for the first time in 75 years, the United States became a net oil exporter. But once imposter Biden took over in January 2021, his first day in office he revoked construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, and is now in the process of illegally depleting America's strategic oil reserve, sending it to places like China. The Biden crime show has been demanding, then begging OPEC to boost production. OPEC's answer: "if you want more oil, pump it yourself." Meanwhile, UAE and Saudi leaders snubbed Uncle Joe, refusing to either take his calls or host his visit. Within just hours after the OPEC head's final words making it clear that continued oil and gas development is absolutely essential over the long haul, amidst the elite's rush for the world to run on alternative green fuel sources, the 63-year old Nigerian OPEC leader in previous good health suddenly wound up suspiciously dead.
After UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and World Economic Forum's Klaus Schwab signed a partnership agreement accelerating their draconian UN Agenda 2030, less than two months later in early July 2022, Guterres has the audacity to blame the "morally unacceptable" north versus south hemispheric divide in "inequality" for the "perfect storm of crises" that he and Schwab are blatantly guilty of causing in the first place. Additionally, Guterres bogusly blames Putin's special military operation in Ukraine for diverting the much-needed global attention from such fake elite-sponsored crises as climate change and the global green agenda. Referring to the West as the northern latitude nations that both the UN and WEF are publicly aligned against Putin, while Guterres in effect appears to blast BRICS alliance nations including Iran, Argentina (whose economy minister abruptly resigned the same day of Guterres' pronouncements), Saudi Arabia along with most Middle Eastern, Asian and African nations, all refusing to join the West's anti-Russian sanction bandwagon and for the world's lack of cohesion addressing what he and his elites deceitfully attribute the planet's two most pressing crises - climate change and the "urgent" need for going green.
Overt coordinated actions of the powerful elite are presently waging an irrefutable depopulation war against humanity. Over the last few decades, countless eugenicists have openly called for this human culling, based on the wholly deceptive Malthusian overpopulation-depleted resources myth. In recent years, elite bloodlines owning the world's two largest investment firms - BlackRock and Vanguard - own virtually all the Fortune 500 corporations including all six monopolizing corporate news/mass media outlets, a central banking cartel in control of international finance, and through widespread illegal bribery and blackmail owning and controlling all the top G20 governments on earth, a miniscule number within the near 7.9 billion total population has managed to consolidate its centralized power into fewer and fewer hands. Today's globalist tyranny has been achieved through elites' privatization and globalization from the 1980s to the present, outsourcing jobs and using hidden offshore bank accounts.
With the centralized staging of the fake COVID pandemic a proven fraud and its non-vaccines a proven genocidal bioweapon, clear evidence has emerged of an overreaching, authoritarian, technocratic totalitarian tyranny unprecedentedly gripping our planet like never before. A June 2022 Trilateral Commission Report states:
Climate change is perhaps the greatest challenge facing humanity in the 21st century," and it "is primarily caused by the rise of fossil-fueled economies and related greenhouse gas emissions.Using fear porn tactics of continual threat from manmade bioweapon pandemics in conjunction with the flimsy pretense of needing to rush through the new green agenda and worn-out global climate change excuse while increasingly facing criminal exposure of egregious atrocities worldwide, in a last ditch self-defense desperation ploy to retain its waning centralized power and control over the planet, elites have sped up their meticulously manufactured "perfect storm" of unending global crises and destabilizing upheaval for the diabolical purpose of then pretending to be our saviors offering security and survival in exchange for their formalized long-awaited wet dream of one world governance dominance and control.
But rather than focus on their doom and gloom agenda forcing humanity to its knees amidst so much of their death and destruction imposed on all earth inhabitants, this article will focus primarily on the worldwide awakening and pushback of freedom-loving citizens to actively oppose the power hungry parasites' dystopian nightmare of feudal enslavement control through digitalized super surveillance, world bank digital currency and oppressive, deadly social credit scores. Major events from this last week alone illustrate the fact that coalescing counterforces are openly operating and fighting back with significant success. The critical mass needed to move from covert to overt collective action against the evil appears to finally be here.
While all these major breaking stories were happening, farmers have been openly rebelling in the Netherlands as the world's second largest agricultural exporter, unwilling to accept the elite's NWO green agenda that spells their demise. The incendiary trigger was ignited after a Dutch court order recently called for slashing by 50% all farming livestock's nitrogen oxide and ammonia emissions by 2030, forcing one in every three Dutch farmers' livelihood destroyed while decisively worsening the elites' engineered global crime of severe food shortage and famine. But elites' diabolical ploy is backfiring, and now in solidarity, courageous Dutch farmers have been joined by their fellow dock workers and in fact farmers across Europe protesting against globalist oppression.
The revolt against green tyranny is destined to spread worldwide similar to the worldwide mass protests and Canadian truckers' movement erupting earlier this year over the vax kill mandates. The people are fighting back through civil disobedience and sheer power of a million to one odds, growing planetwide in a massive grassroots revolution defiantly challenging the centralized dictatorial authority's antihuman lockdowns, mandates and digital ID passports, still being pushed by overreaching cabal puppets' dirty bidding on behalf of their Luciferian elite masters. Digital enslavement will not be passively permitted as the used and abused world citizenry is finally waking up to the life and death stakes and as a result, are fast reaching critical mass opposing our common enemy in today's epic war between good and evil.
Like the overpopulation and global warming myths, the green movement's Agenda 2030 implemented by the United Nations, rigid European Union protocols and nefarious compromised Biden dictates, all by globalist controlled puppet design, demands drastic reduction of manmade greenhouse gases like CO2 and nitrogen emissions, crucial for both the plant world and production of fertilizer currently in dangerously short supply worldwide, thus the elites' grand deception of "gotta go green" now to fight climate change is sinisterly, falsely driving in one fell swoop the earth's entire diesel, fuel, fertilizer and food crises. The scam of both the new green energy deal and the proven climate change hoax is the earth controllers' convenient false excuse to implement suicidal policies intended to destroy North America and Europe, including the so-called economic sanctions heaped on Putin as so-called punishment, all nefariously designed to further destabilize and ultimately collapse the West.
In stark contrast, Putin's Russian ruble marks this year's strongest currency, elevating Russia's global economic standing and geopolitical leadership expanding the BRICS economic alliance to include Argentina, Iran and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, since April traitor Biden has been busily depleting America's strategic energy oil reserves, shipping 1 million barrels to a Chinese company his pedo-coke addicted son Hunter invested in. Does our CCP enemy have Biden by his brazenly bribed, blackmailed balls or what? The West in current freefall oblivion is being replaced by the hegemons of the East - Russia and China.
For a half century it's clear that the planetary controllers, represented by the Rothschild-Rockefeller banking cartel, have been covertly placing their stocks behind the emerging Eastern powers, displacing the "democratic" West as the planetary top dog on the globalist parasitic food chain. Additionally, promoted by famous Zionist Jews like Israel's first prime minister David Ben Gurion as well as Christian Fundamentalist zealots alike, City of London/Zionist House of Rothschild ownership of Israel has long envisioned establishing Jerusalem as the one world government capital. For years, notorious Zionist bloodlines have been forging a secret alliance with former KGB agent Vladimir Putin. City of London dealmaker and David Rockefeller protégé-advisor since 1954, the now 99-year old Henry Kissinger (per Kissinger right hand man Steve Pieczenik), in 1999 anointed Vladimir Putin Russia's new leader as onetime touted early graduate of Kissinger protégé's Klaus Schwab's Young Global Leaders program. Along the same covert lines, City of London powerbrokers have been actively courting Xi Jinping's rise within the Chinese Communist Party while Israel as a longtime backstabbing enemy of its cash cow ally America "switched sides" decades ago to covertly create a strategic economic alliance with Russia and China.
There are signs suggesting or indicating that both Putin and Xi pose an eminent threat to the globalist elite's design. In March several weeks into the Russian incursion in Ukraine, the quintessential puppet master himself George Soros wrote an opinion piece assessing both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin:
I was surprised that Xi appeared to have given Putin carte blanche to invade and wage war against Ukraine. Having concentrated all power in his own hands, Xi has carefully scripted the scenario by which he will be elevated to the level of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Having obtained Xi's backing, Putin set about realizing his life's dream with incredible brutality. Approaching the age of 70, Putin feels that if he is going to make his mark on Russian history, it is now or never. But his concept of Russia's role in the world is warped. He seems to believe that the Russian people need a tsar whom they can follow blindly.Perhaps Putin and Xi are or will soon be turning against the globalist elite's grand plan to impose dystopian hell on earth. In January 2021 while speaking at the elite bastion of the World Economic Forum, Putin stated that the elite's crackdown on the people's civil liberties has ratcheted up global tensions, warning that there is "every reason to believe that the tensions might be aggravated even further." More than a half dozen years ago speaking at the Valdai Conference, Putin publicly observed:
We see that many Euro-Atlantic States have taken the path of denying or rejecting their Christian roots which form the basis of Western civilization. In these countries the basis of morals and of any traditional identity is being denied - national, religious, cultural and even gender identities are being denied or relativized. There, politics treat a family with many children as juridically equal to a homosexual partnership - faith in God is equal to faith in Satan. The excesses and exaggerations of "political correctness" in these countries lead to serious consideration for the legitimizing of political parties that promote propaganda for pedophilia.Fresh off the July 12th, 2022 press from the MSM rag the Wall Street Journal makes the relevant point:
The moral and political confusion of the contemporary West is the secret weapon that the leaders of Russia and China believe will bring the American world order to its knees... [Putin and Xi's] bet on Western decadence has been paying off handsomely for more than a decade.In an alleged letter to UK government that surfaced online in March 2022, Nathan Rothschild, heir to the Lord Jacob Rothschild fortune, badmouthed the leaders of Russia and China as posing the elites' greatest threat to achieving their heinous endgame objectives:
[Vladimir Putin] is the most dangerous man since the defeat of Hitler, with Xi Jinping a close second. Ukraine is an essential piece that we cannot afford to lose, in the geopolitical chessboard... In effect, our current path, of lack of military action, means that our global order is dead on its feet. I urge you to deploy more force against Russia and its proxies, step up 'information warfare' to correct opinion, especially online, and send weaponry to our friends in Ukraine. Without Ukraine, the global order may not survive.If the City of London/Israel-Russia-China alliance hasn't yet been severed, it's more than likely to, since power corrupts and history demonstrates that those lusting for it, invariably turn against one another.
The elites' continued crimes against children (pedophilia child trafficking scourge and bioweapon death jab recently approved, causing heart attacks in babies) and crimes against humanity on full public display now have never been more visibly, explicitly exposed throughout our entire 5,000 years of recorded human history. Every day more and more red-pilled citizens around the globe are recognizing that that this current global disaster, engineered by elites as part of their World Economic Forum's "Great Reset," exclusively enhance only the self-interests of the Rothschild, Rockefeller and European black nobility bloodlines.
The number of people freaking out at cash registers because the tap on their phones wouldn't work or their bank card was weird. People forgot to go to the bank machines to take out money, those glued to their phones, don't know how to use a bank machine. Frightening. The simple fact the system was down as long as it was and the government only making a statement at the end of business says it all. Get ready folks, the shoe is about to drop soon.