Because most universities kowtow to liberal and left-wing groups, left-leaning university students feel emboldened to do and say more extreme things.



They know they will have the full support of school administrators, since most of them are virulently pro-abortion. Universities have basically communicated the following: 'You can speak or behave in any way you like, as long as it reflects a liberal cause or principle. We've got your back.'

A clinical psychologist recently explained why leftist students feel emboldened to commit violence and lash out at conservatives on campus.Dathan Paterno, a clinical psychologist, spoke to Students for Life of America about the problem of leftist students getting angry at the sight of baby models, used to demonstrate fetal development.He stated:Paterno told Students for Life that social media can create an echo system where "left-wing" views are constantly reinforced.Pro-choice students will sometimes steal the baby models or other displays to get a "viral reaction," according to Students for Life executive Michele Hendrickson.