Zobella Brazil Vinik, a former guidance counsellor at Tucson High Magnet School in Tucson Arizona, has now been arrested and charged in connection with a relationship she allegedly had with a 15-year-old student.

Vinik had previously led a group at the school that put on a drag show. Arrests for sexual assaults such as these on students are becoming more and more common throughout the US.

According to Blaze, "On May 5, the school district put Vinik on administrative leave and initiated its own investigation. On the same day, Vinik resigned from her counselor position and is no longer an employee of the Tucson Unified School District."

She then on May 11 decided to turn herself in to authorities, at which time she was arrested and charged with sexual conduct with a minor.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, the Tucson Unified School District Superintendent, released the following public statement:

"On May 4 2022, detectives from the Tucson Police Department (TPD) Sexual Assault Unit informed the administration of Tucson High Magnet School of an ongoing investigation into one of its counselors, Zobella Brazil Vinik."

"The administration was informed of an alleged inappropriate relationship between the counselor and a 15-year-old student from Tucson High."

Local news further reports that "TPD said Vinik's ex-wife told law enforcement officials that the couple has been allowing the 15-year-old to live with them in their home."

"She reported that the 29-year-old and the 15-year-old have been co-sleeping together and she recently found Vinik's 'underwear hidden under a pillow on the bed' the student had been sleeping in."

Andy Ngo reported that Vinik's social media was full of social justice messaging and that she was a part of the far-left group AZ Resist.

Vinik said she was "'unlearning' white supremacy & capitalism" according to Ngo's reporting.