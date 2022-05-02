© Getty Images / Blue Planet Studio

"It is not possible for a male person to get pregnant. A female with a gender difference can become pregnant but will not have male genitalia."

Feminism news website Reduxx revealed teaching materials from Edinburgh Napier University which state the person giving birth may still have "external male genitalia" after transitioning.Elaine Miller a Fellow of the Chartered Society for Physiotherapy, expressed dismay at the contents of the workbook.She told the website:Concerned students sent pictures of the report to the website over concerns about its messaging.This comes after a feminist PhD student lost her legal case against a university after claiming she suffered harassment and bullying from trans rights activists.Raquel Rosario Sanchez, 32, sued the University of Bristol alleging it failed to protect her from the activists, who targeted her over her involvement with campaign group Woman's Place UK.Ms Rosario Sanchez, whose academic background is in feminism, began her PhD course in autumn 2017, researching men who pay for sex.She said both her mental health and her academic performance suffered as a result of online attacks that began in February 2018.Activists had protested against a talk she gave and labelled her a "terf" - a trans-exclusionary radical feminist - and claimed she was "spreading hate about trans people".