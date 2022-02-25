Radio host Dana Loesch reported that a "Colleyville Middle School teacher identified by school parents as Lisa Grimes" was captured making the remarks and that the video was "provided by a family of the school who asked to not be identified at this time."
"We have a political system that will not allow us to [inaudible] so we're vaccinating like the flu, which is, you know, get the flu vaccine if you want, but you can't — don't 'tread on me,'" the woman in the video states. "But it's too late. It would have had to have been immediate. If we had done it immediately, it'd already be gone. That's what's frustrating. The rest of my life is impacted because of politics? Because of conservative Christian crap? I'm telling you, those conservative Christian people, they need to die. They need to get COVID and die."
WATCH:
Addison Elliott, Director of Communications at Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, said that the following message was sent to Colleyville Middle School parents this evening:
This afternoon, GCISD learned about an online video of a Colleyville Middle School teacher talking to two colleagues in a high-traffic area on campus. The sentiments expressed in the video do not reflect the views of GCISD or Colleyville Middle School. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave. The District will continue to investigate this incident.This story has been updated to include additional information.
Comment: And there you have the shapers of 'tomorrow's leaders'. Heaven help us.