More than half of self-identified Democrats and Republicans believe the US will no longer be a "democracy" at some point in the future, according to a new poll.The striking findings were reported in a Yahoo News/YouGov survey which foundIt was unclear how the poll defined "democracy." The US is officially a constitutional federal republic where states run direct elections for most high offices — though not, most notably, for president.When independents and the non-affiliated were factored in, the depressing notion was shared by 49% of all respondents — while only 25% said they consider the end of democracy to be "unlikely," while another 25% said they were unsure.In addition,agreed with that statement.Additionally, the poll found thatWhile there appears to be bipartisan hopelessness for the future of America, respondents were quick to blame the other side for the present predicament.A plurality of Republicans — 30% — described Democrats as "out of touch with reality," while 25% claimed they were a "threat to America." Another 8% see the Democratic Party as "immoral" and 4% said it was a "threat to me personally."Democrats' opinions of the GOP were similar, with 27% calling the Republican Party "out of touch with reality," 23% saying they are a "threat to America," 7% claiming the GOP is "immoral" and 4% calling it a "threat to me personally."The Yahoo News/YouGov survey also polled voters on the ongoing hearings held by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and overall, Americans are not impressed.Only 24% of respondents said they watched the initial primetime session broadcast last week, while 27% said they followed news coverage after the fact. A whopping 49% said they have not followed the hearings at all.The committee is seeking to convince Americans that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot was part of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. However, only 45% of Americans believe that claim, according to the survey. Another 35% said they did not believe it while 20% said they were unsure.