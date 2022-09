During a press briefing on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden intends to speak to the public in a primetime address and have a "conversation" where he explains "what is at stake at the moment," with Jean-Pierre"You know, when you asked me about the MAGA agenda, especially as it relates to Congress as it relates to elected officials, it is one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen," Jean-Pierre said. "And it is an extreme part of the Republican Party."At the same time the January 6 Committee has squeezed every bit of political cache from that day in an effort to align Trump supporters who stormed the capital with Conservatives writ large.On Tuesday, Biden falsely accused Trump supporters of " killing several police officers " on January 6, a day that saw the deaths of only civilians like Ashli Babbitt , who was shot and killed by Capitol police.In that same speech he attacked defenders of the Second Amendment and said, "For those brave right-wing Americans who say it's all about keeping Americans independent and safe. If you want to fight against a country you need an F-15. You need something a little more than a gun."At the Thursday presser Jean-Pierre said the extreme Republicans also "want to give tax cuts to billionaires and corporations, while raising taxes on middle class Americans."President Joe Biden's so-called Inflation Reduction Act will significantly raise taxes on the middle class while the country faces record high inflation, a supply chain crisis, and burgeoning recession.It took the Biden administration 6 months of research to come up with the 'ultra MAGA ' slogan which has been used ad infinitum to castigate his political opposition.For months he's referred to MAGA and ultra-MAGA Americans as the " most extreme " group in recent American history.