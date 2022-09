© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images



Did he just say that?Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan sparked controversy Tuesday by referring to so called MAGA Republicans and declaring "We've gotta kill and confront that movement."Appearing on MSNBC, Ryan stated that America needs to "move out of this age of stupidity" and into an "age of reconciliation and reform."Watch:As we highlighted last week , a Trafalgar Group poll found that a majority believe that Biden's 'battle for the soul of the nation' speech, during which he was bathed in blood red light and flanked by marines, was purposefully designed to "incite conflict."In fact, the poll found that more Democrats agreed with the statement than Republicans!