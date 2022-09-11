© Mark Peckmezian/Gulf News/Det/NYC Police Aviation Unit/KJN



US President Joe Biden has renewed the national emergency declared by former president George W. Bush in the days following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 for another year.Biden wrote in a Thursday memo published in the Federal Register, adding thatThe 9/11 emergency declaration is just one of several Biden has extended this week alone. Also on Thursday, the presidentwhile on Tuesday he announced thesince taking office in January 2021 and extended several more, including the Covid-19 pandemic emergency.most of which do not require congressional approval to wield. Since its passage in 1976,The president has largely abandoned predecessors' focus on external terrorist threats like the al-Qaeda hijackers held responsible for 9/11, opting to focus attention instead on domestic terrorism, which the FBI has declared to be the primary threat facing the nation.