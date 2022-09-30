The Sheik notes that while he does not have access to any real information, he believes the cease-fire has not brought about any real change in Egypt. The jails are full. Torture continues. And people are being arrested daily and tried in front of military tribunals...

The government argues that it has a standard procedure in place for handling law office searches... The United States Attorney's Manual, which is issued by the Department of Justice, provides a number of highly detailed guidelines... Nevertheless... The government also concedes that it is unaware of any judicial decision in this District that has compared the relative merits of using a Special Master and using a government privilege team...

The Bush administration felt the term was insufficiently punitive and Stewart was ultimately re-sentenced to 10 years, of which she served three, before being released to die of breast cancer at the age of 77.

Requesting this Court to allow him to insert himself into the middle of a grand jury investigation so that he can be the first to screen documents produced . . . [to] subvert the orderly functioning of the grand jury process.

I have never seen defendants in a major public trial, especially a white-collar trial, so completely ostracized by witnesses with pertinent information... This level of silence is not normal.

For the sixth time, this Court must be clear: if the government seizes data it knows is outside the scope of the warrant, it must either destroy the data or return it. It cannot simply keep it.

An "extensive" portion of the seized emails were "from other [Law Firm] attorneys concerning . . . other attorneys' clients that have no connection with th[e] investigation[s]" of Lawyer A and Client A. Notably, some of those Law Firm clients "are being investigated by, or are being prosecuted by, the United States Attorney's Office [for the District of Maryland] for unrelated crimes."

taint teams are an unconstitutional abuse of power."

The filter team had permitted the most basic form of attorney-client communications - communications between the witness and his lawyer about the very subject matter of the investigation - to be produced to the case team in bulk.

because these people are fucking crazy. They're capable of anything