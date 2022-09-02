Society's Child
Russian oil giant executive falls to his death
RT
Thu, 01 Sep 2022 08:21 UTC
Several Russian media outlets reported on Thursday morning that the top executive fell from the window of the Moscow Central Clinical Hospital, a top-notch medical facility that serves senior Russian officials and other elite clients. The hospital later confirmed the news, saying that law enforcement was on the scene to investigate the incident.
Lukoil also confirmed Maganov's death, stating that it came "after a lengthy serious illness."
Maganov was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial reports said he died after falling from the sixth floor of the building. There is speculation that the 67-year-old may have taken his own life after receiving bad news about his condition.
Maganov spent his entire career in the oil business. He joined Lukoil in 1993, focusing on issues connected with the exploration of new reserves and extraction operations. His brother, Nail Maganov, is also a prominent executive, serving as the director general and board chair of Tatneft.
A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself.
- Joseph Campbell
Recent Comments
Studies of teeth from mummies showed the area becoming much drier LOL
It looks like there are a lot of people making ''important'' decisions in Ukraine for their own personal welfare, glory, fame. Ukrainians behave...
Complete BS article. Old news as of 2009. The facts are already known. Giza Pyramids were built on site with the stones being formed on site using...
Give the Ivies black banners!
No surprise. Please good people, home school your children. Love them. Protect them. Humanity depends on them.