Several Russian media outlets reported on Thursday morning thata top-notch medical facility that serves senior Russian officials and other elite clients. The hospital later confirmed the news, saying that law enforcement was on the scene to investigate the incident.Lukoil also confirmed Maganov's death, stating that it came "after a lengthy serious illness."Maganov was reportedly undergoing treatment at the hospital. Initial reports said he died after falling from the sixth floor of the building. There is speculation that the 67-year-old may have taken his own life after receiving bad news about his condition.Maganov spent his entire career in the oil business. He joined Lukoil in 1993, focusing on issues connected with the exploration of new reserves and extraction operations. His brother, Nail Maganov, is also a prominent executive, serving as the director general and board chair of Tatneft.