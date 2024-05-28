The terms "falling" and "downed" describe different circumstances and causes of a helicopter. "Downed" usually indicates that external forces, such as enemy fire, missiles, drones, electronic interference, remote sabotage, or other forms of attack, intentionally brought the helicopter down. This implies that the helicopter appropriately operated until it was attacked or encountered a hostile or sabotage act that forced it to make an emergency landing or crash. This term is commonly used in military or combat operations.
In contrast, "crash" or "fall" suggests an unintentional forced landing that led to the helicopter colliding with the ground, another surface, a plateau, or a mountain. Causes could include:
- Sudden mechanical failure.
- Pilot error.
- Bad weather conditions.
- Other non-hostile factors.
The investigation aims to meticulously analyse all potential causes, ensuring no possibility is overlooked. This thorough approach is essential to accurately determine whether the tragic incident was due to mechanical failure, environmental factors, pilot error, or an intentional act of sabotage or attack.
Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Governor of Iranian Azerbaijan, Malek Rahmati, Sayyed Ali Khamenei's representative in East Azerbaijan, Sayyed Muhammad Ali Al Hashem (a member of the Expediency Discernment Council), the helicopter pilot Colonel Seyed Taher Mostafavi, his assistant Colonel Mohsen Daryanush, and the mechanic Lieutenant Colonel Behrouz Khademi. They were attending the opening of a dam on the border with Azerbaijan in the presence of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev. On the return flight, after half an hour of flying, the accident occurred, claiming the lives of everyone on board.
