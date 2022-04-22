© YouTube / The Duran



Gonzalo Lira said he had been taken by the Ukrainian Security Service last Friday.Chilean-American blogger Gonzalo Lira, who went missing in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov a week ago, has appeared online on Friday, revealing that he had been held by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU)."I'm in Kharkov. I'm OK. I just want to say that I'm back online." Lira said in short video chat with journalist Alex Christoforou on The Duran channel on YouTube."There seems to have been like a lot of interest in my case, which is wonderful. Thank you. But there are a lot of other people, who are frankly more deserving of the attention," the blogger said.Since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Lira has been using YouTube, Twitter and Telegram to criticize President Volodymyr Zelensky and Kiev's conduct on the battlefield, while also speaking about far-right tendencies among the Ukrainian military and debunking what he saw as false reports about events on the ground. After the blogger's disappearance, some unconfirmed claims emerged that he could have been kidnapped by nationalists linked to the notorious Azov battalion, and even executed.Lira who penned the novel 'Acrobat' and is a filmmaker with Hollywood experience had earlier claimed that the SBU had made at least two other attempts to detain him, but he was lucky to avoid arrest.Lira also accused the Daily Beast of attracting Kiev's attention to his work and revealing his location to the country's law enforcers. The left-wing US outlet dedicated a large article to the blogger on March 21, slamming him as "a Pro-Putin shill in Ukraine."Lira's week-long disappearance from social media had been largely overlooked by major Western media outlets.