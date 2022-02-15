Floods in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, February 2022
© BPBD Ketapang Regency
Floods in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan, February 2022
Disaster authorities in Indonesia report widespread flooding in Ketapang Regency, West Kalimantan Province from 12 February 2022.

Indonesia's National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) said flooding affected 6 villages in Simpang Hulu district. Flood waters were up to 1.2 metres deep in some areas. BNPB said 4,679 households were affected, totalling 16,811 people. A school and public buildings and facilities were also damaged. There were no reports of evacuations or fatalities.


Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG reported 79.1 mm of rain fell in 24 hours to 11 February at in Delta Pawan, Ketapang Regency. Further heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the region over the coming days.

Meanwhile flooding has also affected other provinces of the country. Floods and landslides were reported in Ponorogo Regency, East Java Province, after heavy rainfall on 13 February 2022. Fifteen houses were damaged by floods and 2 collapsed due to landslides.


In West Nusa Tenggara Province, flooding in Central Lombok Regency on 13 February damaged 377 houses in Praya and Jonggat districts.