Evacuations after floods in Tela, Atlántida, Honduras, 14 February 2022.
© COPECO
Hundreds of families have evacuated their homes after flooding in Atlántida department on the north Caribbean coast of Honduras.

Yellow alerts were issued on 14 February 2022 for heavy rainfall in Cortés, Atlántida and Islas de la Bahía.

The Leán river broke its banks in Arizona municipality in Atlántida, completely blocking the CA 13 road between Tela and La Ceiba. Furthermore flooding damaged or threatened around 500 homes in the area and at least 300 families were evacuated according to local authorities. Flooding also affected some neighbourhoods in the city of Tela where 110 families were evacuated.


In Cortés department flooding was reported in Omoa and heavy rain and winds caused damage to power infrastructure, leaving residents of San Pedro Sula without electricity.


The country's disaster agency COPECO also reported high river levels in El Progreso, Yoro department.

Rainfall in Honduras 14 to 15 February, 2022.
© CENAOS
