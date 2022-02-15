© COPECO



© CENAOS



Hundreds of families have evacuated their homes after flooding in Atlántida department on the north Caribbean coast of Honduras.The Leán river broke its banks in Arizona municipality in Atlántida, completely blocking the CA 13 road between Tela and La Ceiba. Furthermore flooding damaged or threatened around 500 homes in the area and at least 300 families were evacuated according to local authorities. Flooding also affected some neighbourhoods in the city of Tela where 110 families were evacuated.The country's disaster agency COPECO also reported high river levels in El Progreso, Yoro department.