The governor of the Bank of England has said workers should show restraint when asking for wage rises to help control inflation.Andrew Bailey said he wanted to see "quite clear restraint" in the annual wage-bargaining process between staff and their employers to help prevent an upward spiral taking hold.With households expected to face the worst annual fall in their living standards for three decades, he told the BBC's Today programme that controlling wage increases was key to keeping a grip on inflation., don't get me wrong. But what I am saying is,, otherwise it will get out of control," he said.The governor's comments drew a sharp response from trade unions, with workers expected to face a drop in their incomes this year. Gary Smith, the general secretary of the GMB trade union, said Bailey's comments were a "sick joke".He said: "The nerve of Mr Bailey is scarcely credible.Union density in the private sector has fallen steadily since the 1970s, when high rates of inflation were fuelled by high pay settlements, to about 13%. Official figures show averageKate Bell, the head of economics at the TUC, said inflation was being driven by rising energy costs, not pay demands."Working people need a pay rise now. And the best way to get one is to join a union," she said.in a move designed to keep a lid on high rates of inflation. The central bank warned inflation could rise from the current rate of 5.4% to a peak of about 7.25% by April amid an increase in energy costs, more than three times its 2% target rate.because of Covid-19. Official figures show wage growth has fallen in recent months close to average pre-pandemic levels. However, the Bank said it forecast wage growth would pick up to about 5% later this yearAfter the worst decade during the 2010s for average pay growth since the Napoleonic wars, the Bank forecastsThe governor's call for pay restraint comes after Boris Johnson said in the autumn he wanted to turn Britain into a high-wage, high-skill economy, and criticised company bosses for wanting to bring in cheaper workers from the EU.