Initial jobless claims, week ended Dec. 11: 206,000 vs.200,000 expected and an upwardly revised 188,000 during prior week

Continuing claims, week ended Dec. 4: 1.845 million vs. 1.943 million expected and an upwardly revised 1.999 million during prior week

New weekly jobless claims ticked up slightly last week to hold near a 52-year low.The Labor Department released its latest weekly jobless claims report Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET. Here were the main metrics from the print, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg: coming in below 190,000. And even with the latest move higher, the four-week moving average for new claims — which smooths out volatility in the weekly data - came in at the lowest level since November 1969, dropping by 16,000 week-over-week to reach 203,750.And continuing claims, while still somewhat above pre-pandemic levels, have also come down sharply from their pandemic-era high. This metric tracking the total number of individuals claiming benefits across regular state programsThe marked drop in new weekly jobless claims over the course of 2021 — and especially in the past several weeks —But even as the rate of those newly unemployed per week sank to multi-decade lows,"If we filled every single job opening that's out there right now, we'd have employment that was not just well above where we were pre-pandemic, but well above what anyone predicted pre-pandemic," Betsey Stevenson, former Labor Department chief economist and professor of economics and public policy at the University of Michigan, told Yahoo Finance Live."That recovery and employers wanting to hire workers is there," she added. "The challenge is that we still have just a lot of uncertainty going on in the labor market. A lot of what economists talk about is churn —