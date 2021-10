© JESSICA GALLAGHER/ Staff



Major Greenville County employers like General Electric and Lockheed Martin have started requiring employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, but some employees have said that they are against that. And they've taken to the streets., most of them GE workers dressed in the slate-gray GE uniforms, gathered outside the GE gas plant in Greenville Thursday to make their feelings known.Jason Owens and Shannon Harrill, employees at the gas plant who said they've been with the company for nearly 20 years,"We worked as an essential employee through the entire COVID pandemic," Harrill said. "We were required to be here and lose our job. Now you're requiring me to take it to stay here.""What we need is Gov. (Henry) McMaster to do what he said he was going to do β€” which is stand up against the federal mandate," Owens said.The protest also drew workers from other GE sites. Several workers from GE's aviation plant in Piedmont were the first to arrive.Wayne Bridges, a 57-year-old worker from Greenville County who works at the aviation plant, said that he, two employees told The News, though a company spokesperson said fewer than 20 employees were out last week and none walked out after arriving at work.Chloe Pine, wife of an aircraft mechanic, told The News that her husband, whoshe said.Pine's family moved from Michigan three months ago and said that her husband's dismissal could threaten their financial stability."It would really suck."Lockheed Martin and General Electric have said they are following federal standards due to their position as federal contractors.Doubts about the vaccines have continued to fester, with "medical freedom" protests held weekly in downtown Greenville, but medical experts have said that vaccines are safe and effective. Experts say the vaccines are the best defense against the pandemic, but they say the vaccines continued to be dogged by misinformation.Going forward, the debate around the federal vaccine mandate, split on partisan lines, is likely to involve an uphill legal battle.Gov. Henry McMaster had said earlier last month that he would fight the federal order to "the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian." That same week,House Speaker Jay Lucas, said in a Sept. letter to other members, that he was in touch with Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson to oppose the mandate.the letter said.McMaster said that he has instructed SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Director Emily Farr to "begin immediate preparations for a vigorous and lengthy legal fight."While the COVID-19 standard catered only to workers in a healthcare setting, OSHA's Acting Assistant Secretary Jim Frederick said that the agency was currently working on a potential new Emergency Temporary Standard that will include requirements of either vaccination or testing of workers in workplaces.